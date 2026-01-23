Highlights From Boston College Men's Basketball's Home Win Over Pitt: Photo Gallery
Boden Kapke and Fred Payne led the way for the Eagles, combining for 37 points. With the score tied and less than one minute remaining, Payne found Kapke who buried the game-winning shot to end the game in Boston College's favor 65-62.
1. Fred Payne Finds Boden Kapke
Boston College guard Fred Payne passes to big man Boden Kapke. Kapke then knocked down a three-pointer, foreshadowing what would become the game-winning play.
2. Boden Kapke Connects for Three
Boston College big man points at guard Fred Payne after scoring a three-point shot. The junior led the Eagles with a career-high 19 points, shooting 8-for-13 from the field.
3. Caleb Steger Attempts a Layup
Boston College guard Caleb Steger attempts a layup. The freshman scored five points on 2-for-4 shooting.
4. Boden Kapke Beats Kieran Mullen
Boston College big man Boden Kapke scores a layup over Pitt center Kieran Mullen.
5. Fred Payne Stands Next to Brandin Cummings
Boston College guard Fred Payne watches as Chase Forte takes free throws following a flagrant foul against Pitt.
6. Jason Asemota Attempts a Fadeaway
Boston College forward Jason Asemota attempts to score a fadeaway over Pitt forward Barry Dunning Jr.
7. Donald Hand Jr. Finishes at the Rim
Boston College guard Donald Hand Jr. scores an open layup. The redshirt junior scored 10 points, making him one of three Eagles to reach double figures in the contest.
8. Chase Forte Searches for a Pass
Boston College guard Chase Forte looks for an open pass. The graduate transfer led the Eagles with six assists.
9. Fred Payne Hits From Range
Boston College guard Fred Payne scores a three-point shot in the second half. The redshirt sophomore scored 18 points, nine of which came from behind the arc.
10. Fred Payne Attacks the Rim
Boston College guard Fred Payne dribbles past a Pitt player.
11. Donald Hand Jr. Scores a Fadeaway
Boston College guard Donald Hand Jr. scores a fadeaway over Pitt forward
Barry Dunning Jr.
12. Chase Forte Scores the Equalizer
Boston College guard Chase Forte scores a three-point shot to tie up the game late in the second half. The graduate transfer was one of four Eagles to score from range.
13. Boden Kapke Brings It Home!
Boston College big man Boden Kapke sinks the game-winning shot off a feed from Fred Payne.
14. Splash Bros
Boston College big man Boden Kapke high-fives guard Fred Payne after scoring the game-winning shot. The two combined for 37 points and five three-point field goals.
15. Donald Hand Jr. Celebrates
Boston College guard Donald Hand Jr. celebrates after the win.
