Highlights From Boston College Men's Basketball's Home Win Over Pitt: Photo Gallery

Boden Kapke and Fred Payne led the way for the Eagles, combining for 37 points. With the score tied and less than one minute remaining, Payne found Kapke who buried the game-winning shot to end the game in Boston College's favor 65-62.

1. Fred Payne Finds Boden Kapke

Fred Payne passes to Boden Kapke at Conte Forum on Jan. 21, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College guard Fred Payne passes to big man Boden Kapke. Kapke then knocked down a three-pointer, foreshadowing what would become the game-winning play.

2. Boden Kapke Connects for Three

Boden Kapke celebrates after scoring a three-point field goal at Conte Forum on Jan. 21, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College big man points at guard Fred Payne after scoring a three-point shot. The junior led the Eagles with a career-high 19 points, shooting 8-for-13 from the field.

3. Caleb Steger Attempts a Layup

Caleb Steger attempts a layup at Conte Forum on Jan. 21, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College guard Caleb Steger attempts a layup. The freshman scored five points on 2-for-4 shooting.

4. Boden Kapke Beats Kieran Mullen

Boden Kapke scores a layup over Kieran Mullen at Conte Forum on Jan. 21, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College big man Boden Kapke scores a layup over Pitt center Kieran Mullen.

5. Fred Payne Stands Next to Brandin Cummings

Fred Payne stands next to Brandin Cummings at Conte Forum on Jan. 21, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College guard Fred Payne watches as Chase Forte takes free throws following a flagrant foul against Pitt.

6. Jason Asemota Attempts a Fadeaway

Jason Asemota attempts a fadeaway at Conte Forum on Jan. 21, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Jason Asemota attempts to score a fadeaway over Pitt forward Barry Dunning Jr.

7. Donald Hand Jr. Finishes at the Rim

Donald Hand Jr. scores a layup at Conte Forum on Jan. 21, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College guard Donald Hand Jr. scores an open layup. The redshirt junior scored 10 points, making him one of three Eagles to reach double figures in the contest.

8. Chase Forte Searches for a Pass

Chase Forte searches for an open pass at Conte Forum on Jan. 21, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College guard Chase Forte looks for an open pass. The graduate transfer led the Eagles with six assists.

9. Fred Payne Hits From Range

Fred Payne scores a three-point shot at Conte Forum on Jan. 21, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College guard Fred Payne scores a three-point shot in the second half. The redshirt sophomore scored 18 points, nine of which came from behind the arc.

10. Fred Payne Attacks the Rim

Fred Payne charges to the rim at Conte Forum on Jan. 21, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College guard Fred Payne dribbles past a Pitt player.

11. Donald Hand Jr. Scores a Fadeaway

Donald Hand Jr. scores a fadeaway over Barry Dunning Jr. at Conte Forum on Jan. 21, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College guard Donald Hand Jr. scores a fadeaway over Pitt forward

Barry Dunning Jr.

12. Chase Forte Scores the Equalizer

Chase Forte scores a three-point field goal to tie up the game at Conte Forum on Jan. 21, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College guard Chase Forte scores a three-point shot to tie up the game late in the second half. The graduate transfer was one of four Eagles to score from range.

13. Boden Kapke Brings It Home!

Boden Kapke scores the game-winning three-point shot at Conte Forum on Jan. 21, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College big man Boden Kapke sinks the game-winning shot off a feed from Fred Payne.

14. Splash Bros

Boden Kapke high-fives Fred Payne after scoring the game-winning shot at Conte Forum on Jan. 21, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College big man Boden Kapke high-fives guard Fred Payne after scoring the game-winning shot. The two combined for 37 points and five three-point field goals.

15. Donald Hand Jr. Celebrates

Donald Hand Jr. celebrates after a win at Conte Forum on Jan. 21, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College guard Donald Hand Jr. celebrates after the win.

