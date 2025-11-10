How to Watch Boston College Men's Basketball's Home Game vs Central Connecticut State
The Boston College Eagles (1-1) men’s basketball team wraps up its first home stand of the season as it hosts the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-1) on Tuesday night.
The Eagles are riding into this matchup with some momentum as it earned its first win of the season on Thursday night over The Citadel Bulldogs 76-47. Boston College dropped its season opener at FAU 83-78 in overtime on Nov. 3.
Central Connecticut State is the opposite. The Blue Devils are coming off their first loss of the season at the hands of the Quinnipiac Bobcats 71-49, but won their season opener over the Vermont State Johnson Badgers 117-55 on Nov. 3.
Since 2008, Boston College is undefeated (5-0) against Central Connecticut State which includes the last meeting on Dec. 5, 2023. The Eagles won the contest over the Blue Devils 82-68 at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
After the meeting, Boston College travels to Philadelphia, Penn., to face the Temple Owls on Saturday afternoon while Central Connecticut State travels to Amherst, Mass., to take on the UMass Minutemen on Sunday afternoon.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. Central Connecticut State:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Central Connecticut State
When: Tuesday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ACCNX
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Central Connecticut: The Blue Devils suffered their first loss of the season to the Quinnipiac Bobcats 71-49 on the road on Thursday.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles earned their first win of the season over The Citadel Bulldogs 76-47 on Thursday night.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was during the 2023-24 campaign on Dec. 5, 2023. Boston College defeated Central Connecticut State 82-68 at Conte Forum.
Boston College Season Leaders: Points- Donald Hand Jr. (19.0 AVG), Rebounds- Boden Kapke (8.0 AVG), Assists- Chase Forte (10), Steals- Chase Forte (4), Blocks- Jayden Hastings (6).
Boston College's Next 5 Games: at Temple (Nov. 15), vs. Hampton (Nov. 18), vs. Davidson in Charleston Classic (Nov. 21), vs. Tulane/Utah State in Charleston Classic (Nov. 23), vs. Harvard (Nov. 26).
Central Connecticut State’s Next 5 Games: at UMass (Nov. 16), at Rutgers (Nov. 21), vs. Sacred Heart (Nov. 24), vs. Johnson & Wales (Nov. 30), at Seton Hall (Dec. 3).