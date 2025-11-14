BC Bulletin

How to Watch Boston College Men's Basketball's Road Game at Temple

The Eagles are looking to get back in the win column against the Owls on Saturday afternoon.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Men's Basketball (BCMBB) via X
The Boston College Eagles (1-2) men’s basketball team is looking to get back in the win column as it travels to Philadelphia, Pa., to take on the Temple Owls (2-0) on Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles are coming off a 60-59 loss to the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at home on Tuesday night. CCSU scored a layup with 3.2 seconds left to take the lead and BC missed a jumper as time expired to cement the loss. 

Boston College also lost its season opener at Florida Atlantic 83-78 in overtime on Nov. 3 and won its home opener over The Citadel 76-47 on Nov. 6. 

Temple, on the other hand, has won both games it has played so far this season, both at home. The Owls earned a 83-65 win over Delaware State on Nov. 5 and a 90-63 win over La Salle on Tuesday night. 

This is the second game of a home-and-home series for the two teams. In the first game on Nov. 15, 2024, Boston College defeated Temple 72-69 at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass. 

It will also be the first time that Boston College has played at Liacouras Center since 2003.  

This is the sixth all-time meeting between the two teams. Temple leads the all-time series 4-1.

Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup. 

How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Basketball at Temple:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Temple Owls

When: Saturday, Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Liacouras Center, Philadelphia, Pa.

TV: ESPN+

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, Temple: The Owls earned their second win of the season over the La Salle Explorers 90-63 on Tuesday night. 

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered their season loss of the season at the hands of the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils 60-59 on Tuesday night. 

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was during the 2024-25 regular season on Nov. 15, 2024. Boston College defeated Temple 72-69 at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Boston College's Next 5 Games:  at Temple (Nov. 15), vs. Hampton (Nov. 18), vs. Davidson in Charleston Classic (Nov. 21), vs. Tulane/Utah State in Charleston Classic (Nov. 23), vs. Harvard (Nov. 26). 

Temple’s Next 5 Games: vs. Boston College (Nov. 15), vs. Hofstra (Nov. 19), vs. UC San Diego in ESPN Events Invitational (Nov. 24), vs. Bradley/Princeton in ESPN Events Invitational (Nov. 25), vs. TBD In ESPN Events Invitational (Nov. 26).

