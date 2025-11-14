How to Watch Boston College Men's Basketball's Road Game at Temple
The Boston College Eagles (1-2) men’s basketball team is looking to get back in the win column as it travels to Philadelphia, Pa., to take on the Temple Owls (2-0) on Saturday afternoon.
The Eagles are coming off a 60-59 loss to the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at home on Tuesday night. CCSU scored a layup with 3.2 seconds left to take the lead and BC missed a jumper as time expired to cement the loss.
Boston College also lost its season opener at Florida Atlantic 83-78 in overtime on Nov. 3 and won its home opener over The Citadel 76-47 on Nov. 6.
Temple, on the other hand, has won both games it has played so far this season, both at home. The Owls earned a 83-65 win over Delaware State on Nov. 5 and a 90-63 win over La Salle on Tuesday night.
This is the second game of a home-and-home series for the two teams. In the first game on Nov. 15, 2024, Boston College defeated Temple 72-69 at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
It will also be the first time that Boston College has played at Liacouras Center since 2003.
This is the sixth all-time meeting between the two teams. Temple leads the all-time series 4-1.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Basketball at Temple:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Temple Owls
When: Saturday, Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. ET
Where: Liacouras Center, Philadelphia, Pa.
TV: ESPN+
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Temple: The Owls earned their second win of the season over the La Salle Explorers 90-63 on Tuesday night.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered their season loss of the season at the hands of the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils 60-59 on Tuesday night.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was during the 2024-25 regular season on Nov. 15, 2024. Boston College defeated Temple 72-69 at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Boston College's Next 5 Games: at Temple (Nov. 15), vs. Hampton (Nov. 18), vs. Davidson in Charleston Classic (Nov. 21), vs. Tulane/Utah State in Charleston Classic (Nov. 23), vs. Harvard (Nov. 26).
Temple’s Next 5 Games: vs. Boston College (Nov. 15), vs. Hofstra (Nov. 19), vs. UC San Diego in ESPN Events Invitational (Nov. 24), vs. Bradley/Princeton in ESPN Events Invitational (Nov. 25), vs. TBD In ESPN Events Invitational (Nov. 26).