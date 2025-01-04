How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Basketball at Georgia Tech
The Boston College Eagles (9-5, 1-2 ACC) men’s basketball team is looking to win its first road game of the season as it travels to Atlanta, Ga., to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-7, 1-2 ACC) on Saturday afternoon.
Both teams will enter the matchup with a little momentum as both earned holiday wins earlier in the week.
Boston College won its first ACC game of the season on New Year’s Day with a 78-68 victory over the Miami Hurricanes. The Eagles erased a 19-point deficit and had a second half comeback that propelled them past the Hurricanes.
Like the Eagles, Georgia Tech also recorded its first conference win this week with an 86-75 victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on New Year’s Eve to improve to .500 on the season.
This will be the 29th matchup between the two programs. Georgia Tech holds the all-time advantage over Boston College 16-12.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup:
How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Basketball at Georgia Tech:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
When: Saturday, Jan. 4 at noon ET
Where: McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta, Ga.
TV: ESPNU
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 86-75 on New Year’s Eve.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles defeated the Miami Hurricanes 78-68 on New Year’s Day to earn their first conference win of the season.
Last Meeting: The last time these two programs met was on Jan. 6, 2024. Boston College defeated Georgia Tech 95-87 on the road.
More News From Boston College Eagles On SI:
Boston College Football Defensive Back Declares for 2025 NFL Draft
Two Boston College Football Alums Selected to 2025 NFL Pro Bowl
Boston College Football’s Donovan Ezeiruaku Declares for 2025 NFL Draft