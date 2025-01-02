Boston College Football Defensive Back Declares for 2025 NFL Draft
Boston College football defensive back Khari Johnson has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Boston, Mass., native made the announcement via a social media post on Thursday afternoon.
“Thank you to Coach Hafley and Coach O’Brien for pushing me beyond to help achieve and accomplish my dreams,” said Johnson via X. “Secondly, I’d like to thank all my teammates that I’ve encountered that has become family. Thank you to Boston College for allowing me to study and compete at the highest level on and off the field.
With all this said, I am excited to say that I am declaring for the 2025 Draft. This has been a lifelong dream of mine that I have fought and longed for, I am excited to take this next step within my journey.”
Johnson spent two seasons with the Eagles program after transferring from Arkansas. During his time in Chestnut Hill, he appeared in 33 games and tallied 62 total tackles (29 solo and 33 assisted), 0.5 sacks, two passes defended, two interceptions, and one touchdown.
As a prospect, Johnson was a three-star recruit from the class of 2020 and ranked No. 2,154 nationally, No. 198 in cornerbacks, and No. 15 in the state of Mass., according to 247Sports Composite as well as was rated a three-star transfer by the outlet.
Johnson is the second Eagle to officially declare for the draft, joining defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku.
