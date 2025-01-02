Boston College Football’s Donovan Ezeiruaku Declares for 2025 NFL Draft
Boston College football defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft.
The senior made the announcement on New Year’s Day via an Instagram post.
“To Boston College: thank you for a wonderful four years,” said Ezeiruaku via Instagram. “I will forever be grateful for the opportunity to receive a degree from such a prestigious university, for blessing me with lifelong friendships, relationships, and for all the memories I’ve created at The Heights.
Thank you to all the coaches who have poured into my development- not only as a player but as a young man- with a special shout-out to Coach O’Brien, Coach Hafley, Coach Lewis, and Coach Oghobaase. With that said, I would like to officially declare for the 2025 NFL Draft.”
During the Williamstown, N.J., native’s time in Chestnut Hill, he appeared in 43 games and tallied 196 total tackles (102 solo and 94 assisted), 40.5 tackles for loss, 28 sacks, six forced fumbles, and four passes defended.
Ezeiruaku had a standout season in 2024 as he tallied 80 total tackles (37 solo and 43 assisted), 20.5 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, 15 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, and one pass breakup.
He won multiple awards for his performance in his final collegiate season, including the Hendricks Award, ACC Defensive Player of the Year, New England Football Writers Season Gold Helmet Award, and the Bulger Lowe Award as well as was named a three-time ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week and a consensus First-Team All-American.
Ezeiruaku is the first Eagle to officially declare for the draft.
