How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Basketball at Virginia
The Boston College Eagles (9-9, 1-6 ACC) men’s basketball team is looking to snap its four-game losing streak as it travels to Charlottesville, Va., to take on the Virginia Cavaliers (8-10, 1-6 ACC) on Tuesday night.
Both teams have had similar seasons.
In the first seven games of the season, Virginia bolstered a 5-2 record with wins over Campbell, Coppin State, Villanova, Manhattan College, and Holy Cross as well as losses to No. 6 Tennessee and St. John’s.
Since then, the Cavaliers have gone 3-8 and are currently riding a five-game losing streak with defeats to Cal, Stanford, SMU, and a pair to Louisville.
Virginia’s sole conference win was on New Year’s Eve, a 70-67 victory over NC State. The contest was also the team’s last win.
Likewise to Virginia, Boston College put up an impressive 6-1 record in its first seven games of the season and have since gone 3-8.
The Eagles only ACC win was a 78-68 victory over Miami on New Year’s Day and is the only win for the team in 2025.
On top of trying to snap its skid, Boston College is also looking to avoid dropping under .500 for the first time this season.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
Who: Boston College Eagles and Virginia Cavaliers
When: Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, Va.
TV: ACC Network
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Virginia: The Cavaliers suffered a road loss to the Louisville Cardinals 81-67 on Saturday afternoon.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a home loss to the No. 3 Duke Blue Devils 88-63 on Saturday night.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was in the quarterfinals of the 2024 ACC Tournament on March 14. Virginia beat Boston College 66-60 in overtime to advance to the semifinals.
