How to Watch: Boston College Men's Basketball, VCU in Veterans Classic
The Boston College Eagles (1-0) men’s basketball team continues its young season as it travels to Annapolis, Md., to take on the VCU Rams (1-0) as a part of the Veterans Classic on Friday evening.
Both teams will enter the matchup with momentum as both won their season openers on Monday night. The Eagles defeated The Citadel Bulldogs 69-60 at Conte Forum on Monday night while the Rams defeated the Bellarmine Knights 84-65 on Monday night on their home court.
This is the second meeting between the two programs. The only other time the teams have faced off was on Dec. 28, 2013. VCU defeated Boston College 69-50 in the Brooklyn Hoops Winter Festival at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch Boston College and VCU in Veterans Classic:
Who: Boston College Eagles and VCU Rams
When: Friday, Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. ET
Where: Alumni Hall, Annapolis, Md.
TV: CBS Sports Network
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, VCU: The Rams opened their season with a 84-65 home win over the Bellarmine Knights on Monday night.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles opened their season with a 69-60 win over The Citadel Bulldogs on Monday night at Conte Forum.
Last Meeting: The last meeting between these two programs came on Dec. 28, 2013. VCU defeated Boston College 69-50 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
