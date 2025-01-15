How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs No. 3 Duke
The Boston College Eagles (9-8, 1-5 ACC) men’s basketball team is gearing up for its toughest game of the season as it hosts the No. 3 Duke Blue Devils (15-2, 7-0 ACC) on Saturday night.
The Blue Devils have been one of the best teams in college basketball this season. Led by freshman guard/forward Cooper Flagg, who is averaging 18.7 points per game, Duke has bolstered an 88.2 win percentage which is the fifth highest in the nation.
The Blue Devils only losses this season were at the hands of No. 8 Kentucky and No. 9 Kansas by a combined eight points.
As for the Eagles, they are looking for any momentum they can find to turn their season around.
Through the first seven games of the season, Boston College went 6-1 with its only loss coming to VCU in the second game of the season. The team also won the Cayman Islands Classic during that time frame.
Since then, it has gone 3-7 with victories over Stonehill and Fairleigh Dickinson in 2024 as well as Miami, its sole conference win and sole win of 2025.
The Eagles are riding a three-game losing streak into the matchup.
This will be the 33rd meeting between the two programs. Duke leads the all-series 29-3.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. No. 3 Duke:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Duke Blue Devils
When: Saturday, Jan. 18 at 8 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ESPN
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Duke: The Blue Devils defeated the Miami Hurricanes 89-54 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., on Tuesday night.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a road loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 78-60 on Monday night.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on Feb. 10, 2024. Duke defeated Boston College 80-65 in Durham.
