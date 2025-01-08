Boston College Product Quinten Post Scores Career-High Points in NBA G League
Former Boston College Eagles men’s basketball center Quinten Post has had an impressive start to his professional career.
After being drafted as the No. 52 overall pick by the Golden State Warriors in the 2024 NBA Draft in June, a pick that was bounced around by multiple teams, the organization signed Post to a two-way contract nearly three months later.
The Amsterdam, Netherlands, native has primarily played for the Santa Clara Warriors this season, the G League affiliate team for Golden State.
So far this season with Santa Clara, the 7-foot, 238-pound weapon has appeared in three regular season games and has averaged 32.1 minutes, 25.7 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game.
Currently, Post’s points rank the 14th highest in the G League while his rebounds rank the fifth-highest.
On Tuesday night, Post recorded a career-high 30 points as well as nine rebounds in the team’s 112-101 win over the Iowa Wolves.
Although the rookie has not played a lot of minutes in the league, he has made his NBA debut already. Post has seen time in a pair of regular season games for Golden State and averages 2.7 minutes, 1.0 points, and 0.5 rebounds and assists per game.
Post spent three seasons in Chestnut Hill (2021-24) after transferring from Mississippi State after his sophomore campaign. During his time with the Eagles, he averaged 13.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.
The 24-year-old earned two ACC honors in his final season with the Eagles, making the All-ACC Second-Team and the All-Defensive Team in addition to being nominated for Player of the Year, earning one vote, and Defensive Player of the Year, earning two votes.
