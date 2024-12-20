How to Watch: Boston College Men's Basketball vs SMU
The Boston College Eagles (7-4, 0-1 ACC) men’s basketball team is looking to win its first conference game of the season as it hosts the SMU Mustangs (9-2, 1-0 ACC) on Saturday afternoon.
In their first season in the ACC, the Mustangs have had a strong start to their season, earning wins over Tarleton State, Florida A&M, UNC Greensboro, Prairie View A&M, Cal Baptist, Washington State, Alabama State, Virginia, and LSU as well as suffered losses to Butler and Mississippi State.
SMU will enter the matchup riding a four-game winning streak.
The Eagles have had a rougher stretch. After going 6-1 in their first seven games which included winning the Cayman Islands Classic, they went on a three-game skid to Dartmouth, South Carolina, and Wake Forest. Boston College recently snapped the losing streak with a slight 73-69 win over the Stonehill Skyhawks on Sunday afternoon.
Both teams have two more games left in 2024 and are hoping to end the year with momentum and record a conference win prior to their ACC slates starting in early January.
This will be the second all-time meeting between the two programs. The last outing was on Dec. 19, 1986, where SMU beat Boston College 62-49 in Tokyo, Japan, as a part of the Japan Bowl.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. SMU:
Who: Boston College Eagles and SMU Mustangs
When: Saturday, Dec. 21 at noon ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: The CW
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, SMU: The Mustangs defeated the LSU Tigers 74-64 on Dec. 14 to earn their ninth win of the season.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles narrowly defeated the Stonehill Skyhawks 73-69 on Sunday evening.
Last Meeting: The last time these two programs met was on Dec. 19, 1986. SMU defeated Boston College 62-49 as a part of the Japan Bowl in Tokyo, Japan.
