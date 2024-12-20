Six Boston College Men's Hockey Players Earn Spot on 2025 U.S. National Junior Team Roster
USA Hockey has released its roster for the 2025 U.S. National Junior Team.
The roster which consists of 25 members features six Boston College men’s hockey players, forwards Teddy Stiga, Ryan Leonard, James Hagens, and Gabe Perreault as well as defensemen Drew Fortescue and Aram Minnetian.
The organization released the preliminary roster at the beginning of the month which had 28 players on the roster, but cut it to 25 after Training Camp.
“It’s always tough to get through the selection process as we have so many great players in our country,” said John Vanbiesbrouck, general manager of the 2025 U.S. National Junior Team and assistant executive director of hockey operations for USA Hockey in the official press release. “We turn our focus now to giving our team every opportunity to come together as we continue preparing for the tournament.”
So far this season, Stiga has appeared in all 16 games for the Eagles and has tallied four goals and seven assists for 11 points which includes one game-winning goal, two blocks, and currently holds a 44-39 faceoff record.
Leonard has also appeared in every game this season and has tallied 12 goals and seven assists for 19 points which includes five game-winning goals, six blocks, and has a 46-50 faceoff record.
Hagens has appeared in every game for the Eagles and has tallied five goals and 15 assists for 20 points, four blocks, and has a 90-97 faceoff record.
Perreault has appeared in every game for the Eagles and has tallied seven goals and 16 assists for 23 points which includes two game-winning goals, five blocks, and has an 9-9 faceoff record.
Fortescue has appeared in every game for the Eagles and tallied four assists for four points and 14 blocks.
Minnetian has appeared in every game for the Eagles and has tallied one goal and four assists for five points which includes one game-winning goal, and 23 blocks.
Team USA will start with two pre-tournament games, then compete in the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship from Dec. 26, 2024-Jan. 5, 2025, in Ottawa, Ontario. All tournament games will air on NHL Network.
