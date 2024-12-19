Boston College Football DC Tim Lewis Weighs In On Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola
The Boston College Eagles (7-5, 4-4 ACC) football team is gearing up to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-6, 3-6 B1G) in the 2024 Pinstripe Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 28 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y.
During Pinstripe Bowl Media Day on Thursday, Eagles defensive coordinator Tim Lewis shared his thoughts on Cornhuskers starting quarterback Dylan Raiola and how his game compares to other quarterbacks Boston College has seen this year.
“We’ve played some really talented quarterbacks this year,” said Lewis. “I don’t know that he’s overly different but I do think that he’s very talented. We’ve played guys that can throw it, we’ve played guys that can run it, we’ve played small guys, we’ve played big guys. He’s somewhere in-between. He’s not enormous but he is a bigger guy.
He can throw it, he can touch-pass it, he can drop it, drop the bombs on you, he can drill it. He’s accurate. He’s mobile enough. We’ve played against some kids that can really run this year, the kid from SMU, the kid from Michigan State, Western Kentucky. We’ve played against some guys at Virginia that can pull it down and run and he’s not necessarily like that but he’s not the slowest cat either. He can pull it down and move and he buys time with his feet. He is accurate. He’s a big kid that can throw it and he’s a leader. He’s very talented, a lot like a lot of the kids that we’ve played this year.”
The freshman is an explosive quarterback in the passing game, however has struggled on the ground. In his first season at Nebraska, Raiola went 253-of-380 (66.6-percent) for 2,595 yards, 12 touchdowns and 10 interceptions as well as recorded 47 rush attempts for -68 yards.
In the Big Ten, the Buford, Ga., native ranks third in completions, seventh in completion percentage, and eighth in passing yards.
The Eagles and Cornhuskers square off on Dec. 28 at noon ET. Kickoff will be on ABC.
