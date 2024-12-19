Three Players Boston College Could Hone in on in the Transfer Portal
With former Alabama quarterback Dylan Lonergan announcing his decision to transfer to Boston College and former Crimson Tide staffer Bill O'Brien on Tuesday, business has picked up on the transfer portal recruiting trail for the Eagles.
Using On3.com's transfer portal tracker, these are three more players Boston College could add to the 2025 squad for depth at positions of need.
1. Mycah Pittman - Utah
What does a quarterback need? Good targets. Mycah Pittman could be just that for Longren sooner rather than later. Pittman caught 32 passes in 2022, but has since fallen off a cliff as far as production is concerned. A change of scenery might be just what the former Utah wide receiver needs in what is assumed to be his final year of eligibility.
2. Kanye Udoh - Army
Army captivated the college football world this year and was rewarded for it. It's not every day that fans see a service academy player jump into the transfer portal, but Kanye Udoh serves as an exception. The sophomore rushed for over 1,100 yards this season for the Black Knights, and should be an instant boost to any offense, especially one as run-heavy as Boston College's.
3. Patrick Payton - Florida State
Payton serves as the longest shot of the three listed players here, but is also familiar with exaclty what Boston College and O'Brien's teams can do when they're playing at their best. Boston College opened the season with a win over Florida State, and thus, Payton should be familiar with the caliber of edge rusher that BC can produce (see Donovan Ezeiruaku, for reference). If Payton's long term goal is to play on Sundays, Boston College and Bill O'Brien can get him there.
These just serve as three names that Boston College might look to snag out of the portal. Will they end up getting them? Who knows, but the reality is that O'Brien and the rest of the Eagles' staff might just be getting started with their 2024 portal haul.