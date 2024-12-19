BC Bulletin

Three Players Boston College Could Hone in on in the Transfer Portal

After Bill O'Brien secured his quarterback through the transfer portal, who else could the Eagles grab at positions of need?

Tanner Marlar

Nov 16, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Boston College Eagles head coach Bill O'Brien looks on before the game between the SMU Mustangs and the Boston College Eagles at the Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Boston College Eagles head coach Bill O'Brien looks on before the game between the SMU Mustangs and the Boston College Eagles at the Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

With former Alabama quarterback Dylan Lonergan announcing his decision to transfer to Boston College and former Crimson Tide staffer Bill O'Brien on Tuesday, business has picked up on the transfer portal recruiting trail for the Eagles.

Using On3.com's transfer portal tracker, these are three more players Boston College could add to the 2025 squad for depth at positions of need.

1. Mycah Pittman - Utah

Former Utah wide receiver Mycah Pittman
Sep 9, 2023; Waco, Texas, USA; Utah Utes wide receiver Mycah Pittman (5) makes the catch in front of Baylor Bears safety DJ Coleman (33) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

What does a quarterback need? Good targets. Mycah Pittman could be just that for Longren sooner rather than later. Pittman caught 32 passes in 2022, but has since fallen off a cliff as far as production is concerned. A change of scenery might be just what the former Utah wide receiver needs in what is assumed to be his final year of eligibility.

2. Kanye Udoh - Army

Former Army running back Kanye Udoh
Nov 23, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Army Black Knights running back Kanye Udoh (6) warms up before the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images / Danny Wild-Imagn Images

Army captivated the college football world this year and was rewarded for it. It's not every day that fans see a service academy player jump into the transfer portal, but Kanye Udoh serves as an exception. The sophomore rushed for over 1,100 yards this season for the Black Knights, and should be an instant boost to any offense, especially one as run-heavy as Boston College's.

3. Patrick Payton - Florida State

Former Florida State Seminole Patrick Payton
Dec 30, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Patrick Payton (11) reacts against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half in the 2023 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Payton serves as the longest shot of the three listed players here, but is also familiar with exaclty what Boston College and O'Brien's teams can do when they're playing at their best. Boston College opened the season with a win over Florida State, and thus, Payton should be familiar with the caliber of edge rusher that BC can produce (see Donovan Ezeiruaku, for reference). If Payton's long term goal is to play on Sundays, Boston College and Bill O'Brien can get him there.

These just serve as three names that Boston College might look to snag out of the portal. Will they end up getting them? Who knows, but the reality is that O'Brien and the rest of the Eagles' staff might just be getting started with their 2024 portal haul.

Published
Tanner Marlar
TANNER MARLAR

Home/Football