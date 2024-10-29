How to Watch: Boston College Men's Basketball vs. The Citadel
The Boston College Eagles men’s basketball team opens its season on Monday night when it takes on The Citadel Bulldogs.
The Eagles are looking to build on their 2023-24 campaign where they went 20-16 overall, 8-12 in conference play as well as made an appearance in the 2024 ACC Tournament and the NIT Tournament. The record marked the first winning season since 2017-18 and the first in the Earl Grant era.
The team will look different from last year as they returned just seven players from the previous roster. Boston College picked up four veteran players out of the transfer portal in guards Dion Brown (UMBC), Roger McFarlane (Southeastern Louisiana), and Josh Beadle (Clemson) as well as forward/center Chad Venning (St. Bonaventure).
The program also added four freshmen to the roster, forward Kany Tchanda and guards Luka Toews, Nick Petronio, Will Eggemeier.
This will be the second matchup between the two programs in their histories. The first meeting was on Nov. 10, 2023, where the Eagles defeated the Bulldogs 75-71.
Below is all the information for the upcoming contest.
How to Watch Boston College vs. The Citadel:
Who: Boston College Eagles and The Citadel Bulldogs
When: Monday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ACCNX
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, The Citadel: The Bulldogs fell to the Mercer Bears 84-76 in the first round of the 2024 SoCon Tournament on March 8.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles lost to the UNLV Rebels 79-70 in the second round of the 2024 NIT Tournament on March 24.
Last Meeting: The last time these two programs matched up was in the regular season of the 2023-24 season. In the second game of the season on Nov. 10, 2023, the Eagles defeated the Rebels 75-71.
More Basketball News From Boston College Eagles On SI:
Boston College Men's Basketball's Jayden Hastings, Chad Venning Share Expectations For Season
Everything Boston College Men's Basketball Head Coach Earl Grant Said at ACC Tipoff
Boston College Men's Basketball Guard Chas Kelley III Stepping Into Bigger Role