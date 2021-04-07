Boston College Offers Top '21 PG Jaylen Blakes

A big offer went out on Tuesday night for one of the top remaining recruits

New Boston College head coach Earl Grant made his move on Tuesday night, offering '21 point guard Jaylen Blakes from Blairstown (NJ). This is according to a tweet by the website Verbal Commits:

Blakes would be a huge get for the Eagles. He is a four star recruit per 247sports.com, and comes in at #101 in the country per their recruiting ranking system. He has a massive offer list that the new staff will have to contend with though, as he also holds offers from UConn, Georgetown, Illinois, Texas, VCU, Georgia, Penn State, and Rutgers amongst others.

But Boston College has a lot to offer that may catch his eye. Currently on the roster Makai Ashton Langford and Brevin Galloway are the only two veteran guards for next season, joined by true freshman Kanye Jones. Presumably Grant could offer extensive early playing time to Blakes.

Currently there are no crystal ball projections for Blakes, which could mean that his recruitment is still wide open.

You can check out his Youtube highlights from his sophomore and junior years below:

