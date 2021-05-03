Boston College In Contact With High Point Transfer John-Michael Wright

Another name to watch for in the transfer portal is John-Michael Wright, a guard from High Point.

There is a new name to monitor in Boston College's transfer portal hunt. The Eagles have reportedly been in contact with High Point guard John-Michael Wright, per Jeff Borzello. Also according to the Tweet, the 6-2 guard has also heard from Georgia, Northwestern, Oklahoma, Boston College, Utah State, Charleston and Florida Gulf Coast.

Wright, who just finished his sophomore season is an explosive scorer, averaging 20.7 ppg for the Panthers in 2020-21. He shot 41.8% from the floor, and 34.3% from beyond the arc. He was Big South All Conference First Team last season, and scored in double digits in all but one game that he played in last year. Before coming to High Point he was an All-American nominee coming out of Fayetteville Academy in North Carolina.

Boston College has already landed two transfers this off-season, with the addition of Brevin Galloway of College of Charleston and forward TJ Bickerstaff of Drexel. The Eagles have also added two freshmen in Kanye Jones and Devin McGlockton. Earl Grant's staff still has multiple roster spots open for the upcoming season.

