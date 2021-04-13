Two New Names To Watch In Basketball Transfer Portal

BC needs to get active in the transfer portal, here are two new names to monitor

Boston College basketball still has multiple spots to fill on it's roster under new head coach Earl Grant. With five players already in the transfer portal, and a handful of players future in question, Grant will need to work the portal efficiently to build his roster. On Monday two new names popped up that have been linked to the Eagles. A handful of recruits that either had a natural link (Carlos Silva Santos of Texas Tech) or were linked to the Eagles (Alexis Yetna) are already off the board.

Josh Nickelberry - Louisville - Guard. A former four star recruit, this freshman struggled in his first year under head coach Chris Mack. A guard who came to Louisville as a touted shooter, he hit only 22% from the floor while averaging just under three points a game. Even with his struggles, the list of potential suitors for Nickelberry is long as Deshawn London of 247sports tweeted that Indiana, Clemson, GCU, Wichita State, Elon, Georgia State, Texas A&M, UNCW all have contacted him.

Kobe Elvis - Guard - DePaul. A recruit out of Canada, Elvis was a true freshman who could develop into something much bigger. He averaged just over four points a game, while shooting 42% from the floor. Already has offers from Clemson, Dayton, Cal, Colorado State, Boston College, Grand Canyon, Drake.

