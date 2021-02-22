NBA Star Stumps For Interim Coach Scott Spinelli

Khris Middleton of the Bucks had very positive things to say about his former coach

Boston College is in the midst of an incredibly important coaching search for their men's basketball program after seven lack luster years under Jim Christian. There have been plenty of names floated for the job, including Michigan assistant Howard Eisley, Vermont head coach John Becker, and Loyola Chicago head coach Porter Moser.

One name we have yet to talk about on BC Bulletin is interim head coach Scott Spinelli. An excellent recruiter, who was pivotal in bringing some of the biggest recruiting names to Boston College, Spinelli may be a name worth considering. On Sunday Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton voiced his support for Spinelli, who was his associate head coach at Texas A&M

Middleton, a two time NBA All Star, played under Spinelli at Texas A&M before being drafted by the Detroit Pistons in 2012. During his senior season under then head coach Billy Kennedy, Middleton averaged 13 points and five rebounds per game.

Spinelli has a long track record of success as an associate head coach, but has yet to be given the opportunity to be a head coach in his career. He has made stops in College Station, Maryland, Loyola-Chicago, Wichita State and Nebraska before settling in as assistant with Boston College. He was recently named interim head coach of the Eagles for the remainder of the season after Jim Christian was fired.

Stay tuned to BC Bulletin as we continue to monitor the coaching situation.

