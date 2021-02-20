Boston College Coaching Candidate: Loyola-Chicago Head Coach Porter Moser

Boston College fired head coach Jim Christian on Monday after seven seasons with the Eagles. As the coaching search begins, we will break down each potential candidate, from the realistic to the far reaches. We have already looked at six potential candidates, now let's look at Porter Moser of Loyola-Chicago

Name: Porter Moser

Age: 52

Hometown: Naperville, Illinois

Playing Career: Creighton

Previous Experience: Assistant at Creighton, Texas A&M, Milwaukee, Saint Louis, Arkansas Little Rock, head coach at Illinois State, Loyola-Chicago from 2011-present

Connections to Boston College: None

Pros: There is probably no mid-major coach that is more attractive to a P5 school than Moser. Anyone who has followed college basketball, remembers his historic Final Four run in 2017-18, which put his name his school and Sister Jean on the map. Is on the verge of winning his third Missouri Valley Conference championship this year, and looks prime to be in the NCAA tournament again. Want BC's defense to turn around? Moser has the best defense in the country per KenPom.

Cons: Has never coached at the Power 5 level, no roots or connections with the northeast.

Other Factors: Moser is going to be a popular name for many schools going through coaching searches. He is a coach that has been in the midwest for his entire career, he may decide that he would either rather stay at his current school, or find a fit that is closer to home. However if Boston College can blow him away with financial and institutional support, Moser if interested might be lured away.

Odds of becoming Boston College Head Coach: Medium. Odds are that Boston College will reach out to Moser with interest, the big question is whether it will be reciprocated or if he will wait for another opening.

Other Candidates:

Ed Cooley

John Beilein

Mark Schmidt

Howard Eisley

John Becker

Kevin Willard

Bill Coen

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter- BulletinBC