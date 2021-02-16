Locked on Boston College: Jim Christian Fired, What Comes Next?

It's a big episode today on Locked on Boston College, our daily Eagles podcast. The Eagles surprised the world on Monday, firing head coach Jim Christian after seven seasons in Chestnut Hill. While he was not expected to be the head coach in 2021-22, there were few that thought he would be fired before the season ended.

On today's show we look at Christian's career at Boston College. How it started with low expectations, and little fanfare, and ended with even less. We discuss how he may be a good coach, but he was definitely not the right fit in Chestnut Hill. Secondly, we discuss the timing of the firing. Why did BC pull the trigger now? We give some theories. Finally, we discuss some of the potential candidates and the pros and cons of each.

Candidates Other Options

It's a big show, one you are not going to want to miss.

