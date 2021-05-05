Sports Illustrated home
F/C Luka Kraljevic Enters Transfer Portal

Boston College center Luka Kraljevic, a super senior is looking another year of eligibility at another school this upcoming season
Author:
Publish date:

Boston College forward/center Luka Kraljevic has entered the transfer portal. Kraljevic, a 6-10 senior will have one more year of eligibility. The news comes from the Verbal Commits Twitter account

The Domzale, Slovenia native averaged one point and .3 rebounds per game during the 2020-21 season only appearing in three games. Kraljevic had one bucket, a big three pointer against URI, his lone scoring of the season. He was mostly a back end of the bench player, coming in for mop up duty during blow outs in previous seasons. 

This move should not be a surprise for the program, as Kraljevic 2020-21 season was technically supposed to be his last year of eligibility. But now as a super senior has one more extra year remaining, going to a new program will give him a fresh start. With the addition of Quinten Post, BC has already added a new center to the roster, to go along with the possibility of Andre Adams returning and Justin Vander Baan. 

