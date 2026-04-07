Boston College Men's Basketball Guard Caleb Steger to Enter Transfer Portal

Boston College men’s basketball guard Caleb Steger intends on entering the transfer portal, according to Tobias Bass of The Athletic. The news comes just an hour after the Eagles lost forward Jayden Hastings to the portal as well.

NEWS: Caleb Steger (Boston College) plans to enter the transfer portal, he tells @TheAthleticCBB



The former 3⭐ recruit averaged 3.3 points per game. He's a diamond in the rough prospect that will Shine at his next spot pic.twitter.com/qdfSpuaoju — Tobias Bass (@tobias_bass) April 7, 2026

With the loss of Steger, there are now seven former BC players that have decided to find a new home this offseason. The portal officially opened on Tuesday morning.

A 6-foot-5, 180-pound product of Jesuit Dallas High School, Steger averaged 3.3 points and 1.0 rebound per game as a freshman in 2025-26.

As a recruit, Steger was a composite four-star guard, according to 247Sports, at the time of his commitment to BC, and ranked among the top 40 shooting guards in the class of 2025. He led Dallas Jesuit to a 24-9 overall record in 2024-25, including a 12-2 mark in UIL 7-6A play.

Steger also received 2024-25 District 7-6A Most Valuable Player honors, averaging 18.3 points and 5.8 rebounds per game while shooting at a clip of 47 percent from the floor and 40 percent from three-point land.

He was additionally named to the All-Regional I-6A team by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.

One year prior, as a junior, Steger was named a First Team All-District 7-6A Selection, averaging 16.0 points and 5.0 rebounds. He finished his career for the Rangers with 1,426 points, and scored in double digits in 69 of his 86 games at the varsity level.

Last season, the Eagles went 11-20 overall, 4-14 in ACC play, and finished 17th in the conference standings, missing the postseason for the second straight season.

Since that campaign came to a close on March 7, the Eagles have been active, particularly in the coaching realm.

The program fired former head coach Earl Grant on March 8 after spending five seasons with the program and hired UConn assistant coach Luke Murray on March 26 in his place.

Murray held his introductory press conference with the Eagles on March 31, but stayed with UConn through its national championship run in the NCAA Tournament. On Monday night, the Huskies season officially came to an end with a runner-up finish to Michigan.

The transfer portal will close on Tuesday, April 21.

2026 Boston College Men’s Basketball Transfer Portal Departures:

Akbar Waheed III - Guard - 6'6", 205 lbs. - Freshman Luka Toews - Guard - 6'1", 190 lbs. - Sophomore Boden Kapke - Forward/Center - 6'11'', 255 lbs. - Junior Fred Payne - Guard - 6'2, 185 lbs. - Redshirt Sophomore Donald Hand Jr. - Guard - 6'5", 210 lbs. - Redshirt Junior Jayden Hastings - Forward - 6'9", 240 lbs. - Redshirt Junior Caleb Steger - Guard - 6'5", 210 lbs. - Freshman