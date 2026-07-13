Report: Boston College Men's Basketball to Host UNH During 2026-27 Season

While Boston College men’s basketball’s 2026-27 schedule has not been fully released yet, another one of its non-conference games was revealed over the weekend.

The Eagles are reportedly set to host the New Hampshire Wildcats next season, per CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, with the date and time of the matchup to be announced.

Source: Boston College will host New Hampshire as part of its 2026-27 non-conference schedule.



Luke Murray versus Nathan Davis. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 12, 2026

The last time BC and UNH met was during the 2022-23 season, back when former head coach Earl Grant helmed the program.

The Eagles fell to the Wildcats in the home contest 74-71 to drop to 5-5 on the season. It marked BC’s first-ever loss to New Hampshire.

The all-time series dates back to the beginning of the millennium, and all 10 games of the series have been played in Chestnut Hill, Mass., which looks to be the case in this year’s matchup as well.

Last season, the Wildcats went 9-21 and 5-11 in America-East play — the program’s second-worst mark since head coach Nathan Davis took over in April of 2023. In 2024-25, Davis’ second year, UNH posted an 8-24 overall record but fared slightly better in league competition, going 6-10.

The Eagles, on the other hand, are hoping to experience a complete resurgence under first-year head coach Luke Murray, who came to the Heights after spending five years as Dan Hurley’s right-hand man at UConn, where he contributed to two national championships and five straight NCAA Tournament appearances.

Murray, the 14th head coach in program history, was brought in after Grant failed to coach the Eagles to an ACC-Tournament berth for a second year in a row, prompting his firing after the 2025-26 season ended, in which the Eagles went 11-20 overall and 4-14 in conference play.

In addition to New Hampshire, BC is also scheduled to play Georgia in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Tuesday, Dec. 1, in Athens., Ga., including UMass at TD Garden, but the date and time of the second matchup has not been determined.

Rothstein also reported that BC will compete in the 2026 ESPN Events Invitational alongside the Bulldogs, Cincinnati, and UCF.

See the Eagles' 2026-27 conference slate below:

Boston College Men’s Basketball’s 2026-27 ACC Opponents

Home:

Notre Dame/at Notre Dame

Virginia Tech/at Virginia Tech

Clemson

Duke

Florida State

Georgia Tech

Louisville

North Carolina

SMU

Away:

at California

at NC State

at Pitt

at Stanford

at Syracuse

at Virginia

at Wake Forest

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