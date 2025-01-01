Second Half Comeback Pushes Boston College Men’s Basketball Past Miami
The Boston College Eagles (9-5, 1-2 ACC) men’s basketball team started the New Year off on a positive note as it defeated the Miami Hurricanes (4-9, 0-3 ACC) 78-68 on Wednesday afternoon.
The Eagles got themselves into a quick hole as the Hurricanes made four of their first five field goal attempts and went up 8-0 in the first 2:35 of the contest.
Boston College was down by as many as 19 points with 8:38 remaining in the first half, however the Eagles went on a 16-9 run down the stretch and cut their deficit to 12 heading into halftime. The run was led by center Chad Venning, who scored 11 of the team’s 16. In total, Venning tallied 17 points which led the team.
Coming out of the break, the Eagles chipped away at their deficit. They opened the second half on a 10-2 run to get within four points.
Boston College took its first lead of the day with 8:52 left in the game on a three-pointer by guard Roger McFarlane to put the Eagles in front 56-55.
Miami tied up the game on the following possession with a free throw. After that, it was all Eagles.
Boston College finished the game on a 22-12 run to secure its first conference win of the season.
The Eagles held the Hurricanes to 27 second half points.
Next up, Boston College travels to Atlanta, Ga., to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday afternoon. Tipoff is set for noon ET on ESPNU.
More News From Boston College Eagles On SI:
Boston College Football Wide Receiver Confirms Return For 2025 Season
Boston College’s Ryan Leonard Scores in U.S. National Junior Team’s 4-1 Win Over Canada
Boston College Football Lands Commitment From Brown Defensive Lineman Transfer