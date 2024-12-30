Boston College Football Lands Commitment From Brown Defensive Lineman Transfer
The Boston College Eagles football team's season came to an end on Saturday afternoon when it lost to the Nebraska Cornhuskers 20-15 in the 2024 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y.
Now, the Eagles are moving forward and prepaing for the future.
The transfer portal windown has opened and closed for players to enter, however multiple are still announcing their transfer destinations.
Boston College picked up its latest addition out of the portal on Monday afternoon in former Brown defensive lineman Michael Bumpus Jr.
The senior made the announcement via a social media post on Monday afternoon.
“Committed,” wrote Bumpus Jr., via X.
Bumpus Jr., spent four seasons at Brown. During his time in Providence, he appeared in 22 games and tallied 36 total tackles (13 solo and 23 assisted), 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and two passes defended.
The Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., native is a Boston College legacy as his dad, Michael, played for the Eagles from 1986-91.
He is the ninth pick up for Boston College out of the transfer portal this offseason. He joins former Elon defensive lineman transfer Chuck Nnaeto, former Valparaiso defensive lineman Onye Nwosisi, former Merrimack offensive lineman Amir Johnson and EDGE Favor Bates, former Alabama quarterback Dylan Lonergan, former Ball State running back Vaughn Pemberton, former Florida Atlantic tight end Zeke Moore, and former Campbell wide receiver VJ Wilkins.
