Boston College Football Wide Receiver Confirms Return For 2025 Season
The Boston College Eagles football team is officially in the offseason after finishing the season with a 20-15 loss to Nebraska in the Pinstripe Bowl over the weekend.
Now, players that did not enter the transfer portal prior to the bowl game are announcing their decisions for their future.
One starter made an announcement regarding his future on Tuesday evening.
Eagles wide receiver Lewis Bond announced that he is returning to Chestnut Hill for next season.
Bond shared the decision on New Year’s Eve after sharing photos of himself from the Pinstripe Bowl.
When asked if he was coming back to Boston College, he replied with a confirmation.
“Yes last ride,” said Bond via X.
The redshirt junior has spent four seasons with the program so far. During his time at The Heights, he has appeared in 31 games and tallied 123 receptions for 1,375 yards and 10 touchdowns.
During Boston College’s 2024 campaign, the Chicago, Ill., native led the team in receptions (67) and yards (689) and tied for the third-most touchdowns (3).
As a prospect, Bond was a three-star recruit from the class of 2021 and ranked No. 1,157 nationally, No. 82 in running backs, and No. 23 in the state of Ill., according to 247Sports Composite.
He chose the Eagles over Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Syracuse, Virginia, Maryland, and more.
More Football News From Boston College Eagles On SI:
Boston College Football Lands Commitment From Brown Defensive Lineman Transfer
Boston College Football Head Coach Bill O’Brien Reflects on First Year
Boston College Football's Comeback Attempt Falls Short Against Nebraska in Pinstripe Bowl