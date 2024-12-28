Three Things to Watch For in Boston College Basketball's Matchup with Fairleigh Dickinson
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. -- The Boston College Eagles look to scoop up one more win before heading into conference play next week with a matchup against Fairleigh Dickinson at home in the Conte Forum.
The Eagles have struggled recently, dropping four of their last five contests, but look to bounce back at home against a team who is 4-10 on the year and ranked 330th in KenPom.
Here are three things to watch for as Boston College takes on the Knights at home.
1. Can the Eagles resolve their shooting woes?
In the last five games, Boston College is just 1-4 and has only shot the ball over 50% once in that stretch. The Eagles will have to get shooters like Fred Payne and Joshua Beadle going again if they hope to compete once conference play starts.
Fairleigh Dickinson is currently ranked 352nd in the nation in defensive rating, so Boston College should be able to find opportunities in this matchup to score at will.
2. Can Donald Hand, Jr. take over the game?
By all accounts, sophomore guard Donald Hand, Jr. has been the bread and butter of this team up to this point of the season. He leads the Eagles in both scoring and rebounds and has also been one of the team's best defenders around the perimeter.
Facing off against a Knights team that has struggled through the early part of the year, Hand, Jr. has a chance to really impose his will on this game and influence the outcome.
3. How does Boston College slow down Terrence Brown?
Sophomore guard Terrence Brown, similar to Hand, Jr., has been everything for the Knights this season. He currently leads the team in points, rebounds, assists and steals and is obviously one of the focal points of Fairleigh Dickinson's gameplan.
If the Eagles can limit Brown's impact on the game, Boston College should be able to cruise to a victory on Saturday afternoon.
How to Watch Boston College vs. Fairleigh Dickinson
Who: Fairleigh Dickinson (4-10, 0-0 NEC) at Boston College (7-5, 0-0 ACC)
When: Saturday, December 28 at 3:00 p.m. CT
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
TV: ACC Network