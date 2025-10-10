Boston College to Host 4-Star 2027 SG Josh Rivera
Earl Grant and the Boston College coaching staff received a bit of good news on the recruiting trail this week as the Eagles locked in a visit with a top prospect in the 2027 class.
4-Star shooting guard Josh Rivera from Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, New York is set to take an unofficial trip to Chestnut Hill on October 11, according to Dushawn London of 247Sports.
The 6-foot-7, 180 lb. prospect will be in town for the Eagles' home football game against Clemson.
Rivera is ranked as the No. 9 shooting guard in the nation and the No. 4 player in the state of New York, according to 247sports' composite ranking. As a sophomore for Archbishop Stepinac, the lengthy guard averaged 6.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.
He also suits up for the New York Renaissance AAU team who participates in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL). His team finished first in the C Division for the annual Peach Jam competition this past summer.
Rivera is a long, athletic guard that can score from multiple places on the court with ease. While he may need to develop a bit in terms of his overall feel for the game, as well as his defense, the New York native looks to be a very high ceiling prospect.
As of now, Boston College does not hold any commitments in the 2027 class, nor has it locked in any visits prior to Rivera. Grant and the Eagles' staff do hold an impressive 2026 commit currently, 4-Star point guard Trey Beamer, and also hosted 4-Star small forward Alex Egbuonu for an official visit on September 12.
While Rivera is unlikely to make a commitment anytime soon, the Eagles have a chance to make a strong first impression on a player that is already one of the mostly highly touted prospects in the class.
Boston College Basketball Visitors
September 12, 2025 (official) - 2026 SF Alex Egbuonu, 6-foot-6, 220 lbs. - Groton, Mass.
October 11, 2025 (unofficial) - 2027 SG Josh Rivera, 6-foot-7, 180 lbs. - White Plains, New York
2026 Boston College Basketball Commits
- PG Trey Beamer, 6-foot-1, 160 lbs. - Bradenton, Florida (Committed 10/2/2025)
2025 Basketball Commits
- PF Jack Bailey, 6-foot-10, 205 lbs. - Blairstown, New Jersey (Signed 11/13/2024)
- SG Caleb Steger, 6-foot-4, 190 lbs. - Dallas, Texas (Signed 11/16/2024)
- SG Akbar Waheed, 6-foot-5, 170 lbs. - Rockville, Maryland (Signed 11/16/2024)
- PF Marko Radunovic, 6-foot-6 - Montenegro (Committed 09/10/2025)