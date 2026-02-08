Views From Boston College Men's Basketball's Home Loss to Miami: Photo Gallery
Poor shooting ultimately doomed the Eagles against the Hurricanes. Despite Miami leaving the door open by converting just 13-of-25 from the free-throw line, Boston College failed to capitalize, shooting 26-of-65 from the field in the 74-68 affair.
1. Fred Payne Walks Out During Starting Lineup Announcements
Boston College guards Fred Payne and Jack DiDonna emote together before a game against Miami.
2. Jayden Hastings Dribbles Around Salih Altuntas
Boston College center Jayden Hastings goes against Miami forward Salih Altuntas in the paint. The redshirt sophomore stood out defensively, recording all three of the Eagles’ blocked shots.
3. Boden Kapke Beats Ernest Udeh Jr.
Boston College big man Boden Kapke scores over Miami center Ernest Udeh Jr. The junior grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds.
4. Donald Hand Jr. For Three!
Boston College guard Donald Hand Jr. scores a three-point shot. The redshirt junior led the Eagles with 20 points while shooting 6-of-9 from the field.
5. Fred Payne Celebrates
Boston College guard Fred Payne celebrates towards the crowd after scoring a three-point field goal. The redshirt sophomore finished with 11 points, making him one of just three Eagles to score in double figures.
6. Fred Payne Scores at the Rim
Boston College guard Fred Payne finishes at the rim. The redshirt sophomore tied with teammate Boden Kapke for a team-high two steals.
7. Chase Forte Breaks Past Timo Malovec
Boston College guard Chase Forte dribbles past Miami forward Timo Malovec after forcing a turnover. The graduate transfer led the Eagles with four assists.
8. Fred Payne Takes a Shot
Boston College guard Fred Payne attempts a three-point shot. Overall, the Eagles scored nine times from beyond the arc.
9. Luka Toews Passes to Jayden Hastings
Boston College guard Luka Toews completes a pass to Jayden Hastings through two defenders.
10. Make Way For Toews!
Boston College guard Luka Toews scores a one-handed layup in the second half.
11. Caleb Steger Connects From Range
Boston College guard Caleb Steger celebrates after scoring a three-point field goal. The freshman scored twice from range in the second half.
12. Boden Kapke Celebrates With Jayden Hastings
Boston College big men Boden Kapke and Jayden Hastings celebrate after forcing the Hurricanes to call a timeout. Hastings contributed 7 points to the Eagles' effort.
13. Donald Hand Jr. Celebrates
Boston College guard Donald Hand Jr. celebrates after scoring a contested jump shot.
14. Boden Kapke and Caleb Steger Celebrate
Boston College big man Boden Kapke celebrates with guard Caleb Steger after scoring a game-tying three-point shot late in the second half. Kapke finished with 18 points.
Read More:
John Sexton is a sports photographer with over three years of experience whose work has been used by organizations including the University of Michigan and Inside Lacrosse. While studying political science and finance at Boston College, he works as a photographer for WZBC Sports, a student-run radio station dedicated to covering BC Athletics. John is also the managing editor of The Shot Magazine, which reports on leagues including the MLS, PLL, and NCAA. He joined Boston College Eagles On SI in 2025. His work can also be found at www.shotsbysexton.com.