Views From Boston College Men's Basketball's Home Loss to Miami: Photo Gallery

Poor shooting ultimately doomed the Eagles against the Hurricanes. Despite Miami leaving the door open by converting just 13-of-25 from the free-throw line, Boston College failed to capitalize, shooting 26-of-65 from the field in the 74-68 affair.

1. Fred Payne Walks Out During Starting Lineup Announcements

Fred Payne emotes with Jack DiDonna during starter announcements at Conte Forum on Feb. 7, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College guards Fred Payne and Jack DiDonna emote together before a game against Miami.

2. Jayden Hastings Dribbles Around Salih Altuntas

Jayden Hastings dribbles around Salih Altuntas at Conte Forum on Feb. 7, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College center Jayden Hastings goes against Miami forward Salih Altuntas in the paint. The redshirt sophomore stood out defensively, recording all three of the Eagles’ blocked shots.

3. Boden Kapke Beats Ernest Udeh Jr.

Boden Kapke scores a layup over Ernest Udeh Jr. at Conte Forum on Feb. 7, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College big man Boden Kapke scores over Miami center Ernest Udeh Jr. The junior grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds.

4. Donald Hand Jr. For Three!

Donald Hand Jr. scores a three-point shot at Conte Forum on Feb. 7, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College guard Donald Hand Jr. scores a three-point shot. The redshirt junior led the Eagles with 20 points while shooting 6-of-9 from the field.

5. Fred Payne Celebrates

Fred Payne celebrates towards the crowd after scoring a three-point field goal at Conte Forum on Feb. 7, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College guard Fred Payne celebrates towards the crowd after scoring a three-point field goal. The redshirt sophomore finished with 11 points, making him one of just three Eagles to score in double figures.

6. Fred Payne Scores at the Rim

Fred Payne scores a layup at Conte Forum on Feb. 7, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College guard Fred Payne finishes at the rim. The redshirt sophomore tied with teammate Boden Kapke for a team-high two steals.

7. Chase Forte Breaks Past Timo Malovec

Chase Forte dribbles past Timo Malovec at Conte Forum on Feb. 7, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College guard Chase Forte dribbles past Miami forward Timo Malovec after forcing a turnover. The graduate transfer led the Eagles with four assists.

8. Fred Payne Takes a Shot

Fred Payne shoots a three-point shot at Conte Forum on Feb. 7, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College guard Fred Payne attempts a three-point shot. Overall, the Eagles scored nine times from beyond the arc.

9. Luka Toews Passes to Jayden Hastings

Luka Toews completes a pass to Jayden Hastings at Conte Forum on Feb. 7, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College guard Luka Toews completes a pass to Jayden Hastings through two defenders.

10. Make Way For Toews!

Luka Toews scores a one-handed layup at Conte Forum on Feb. 7, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College guard Luka Toews scores a one-handed layup in the second half.

11. Caleb Steger Connects From Range

Caleb Steger celebrates after scoring a three-point shot at Conte Forum on Feb. 7, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College guard Caleb Steger celebrates after scoring a three-point field goal. The freshman scored twice from range in the second half.

12. Boden Kapke Celebrates With Jayden Hastings

Boden Kapke celebrates with Jayden Hastings at Conte Forum on Feb. 7, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College big men Boden Kapke and Jayden Hastings celebrate after forcing the Hurricanes to call a timeout. Hastings contributed 7 points to the Eagles' effort.

13. Donald Hand Jr. Celebrates

Donald Hand Jr. celebrates after scoring a three-point field goal at Conte Forum on Feb. 7, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College guard Donald Hand Jr. celebrates after scoring a contested jump shot.

14. Boden Kapke and Caleb Steger Celebrate

Boden Kapke and Caleb Steger celebrate after a game-tying three-point shot at Conte Forum on Feb. 7, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College big man Boden Kapke celebrates with guard Caleb Steger after scoring a game-tying three-point shot late in the second half. Kapke finished with 18 points.

