What are Boston College's Chances at Making the ACC Tournament? The Extra Point
For the ACC, the top 15 teams will travel to Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., from March 11-15 to compete in the ACC Tournament. Boston College is scratching and clawing to be one of those top 15 teams by the team the regular season ends.
The Eagles have a 12-15 4-12 ACC record and are currently the No. 16 team in the conference ahead of the troubled Miami Hurricanes and the NC State Wolfpack.
The top half of the standings doesn't matter when it comes to the Eagles. Their focus should be on those teams on the edge of dropping out. Cal is in 14th (5-11 ACC, 12-15 overall) and Syracuse is 15th (5-11 ACC, 11-16 overall). The Eagles have already lost to the Orange and the Wolfpack this season but this West Coast road trip could keep them from dropping any lower.
They will take on the Golden Bears after traveling to face Stanford. If the Eagles can find a way to go 3-1 in these last four games of the season, they have a chance of making the ACC Tournament. They still have to face Clemson (which would be the one loss), but they still have to get to .500 on the season and be the last ones in the ACC Tournament.
The Eagles will try to move closer to that 15th spot as they travel to Stanford, Calif., to take on the Cardinal on Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on ACC Network.