Big Weekend Awaits Boston College Hockey: The Rundown
BC men's and women's hockey squads will be in action in Chestnut Hill this weekend. The No. 15 men's team (6-4-1, 4-2-0 Hockey East) will open the play on Friday night against No. 10 Maine (7-4-1, 4-2-0 Hockey East) at 7:00 p.m. ET before returning at the same time on Saturday night.
The Eagles enter the weekend series on a four-game win streak after sweeping UMass Amherst last weekend. In the home-and-home series, BC won 7-3 on Friday at Conte Forum and 4-0 on Saturday in Amherst.
The Eagles' offense has been firing on all cylinders lately, with sophomore forward Jake Sondreal leading the team with five goals. James Hagens has tallied four goals and seven assists, tying Sondreal as the team's points leader with 11 points apiece.
Their defense has been too, with freshman goalie Louka Cloutier named Hockey East Goaltender of the Week for the second consecutive week.
Before facing UMass Amherst, BC took down Vermont in consecutive games in Burlington, 2-1 on Friday and 5-0 on Saturday.
BC women's hockey (7-6-1, 6-2-1 Hockey East) will play just one game this weekend as opposed to the men's two matchups. The Eagles will face Merrimack College on Saturday, Nov. 22 at 2:00 p.m. ET in Conte Forum.
BC has won three games in a row and is coming off a huge sweep over its Comm. Ave rivals Boston University. The Eagles defeated BU 5-2 at Conte Forum then 3-2 at Agganis Arena.
Freshman forward Ava Thomas leads BC in points with 18. The next closest skater is Sammy Taber with 10 points.
Here is The Rundown, your daily stop for the latest Boston College athletics news, for Friday, Nov. 21.
Friday's Schedule:
Volleyball: at No. 8 SMU, 2:00 p.m. ET | Watch | Live Stats | Preview
Men's Basketball: vs. Davidson, 3:30 p.m. ET | Watch | Live Stats | Preview
Men's Hockey: vs. No. 10 Maine, 7:00 p.m. ET | Watch | Live Stats
Thursday's Results:
There were no events scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 20.
Did You Notice?
BC Men's Basketball has touched down in Charleston, S.C. The Eagles will take on Davidson at 3:30 p.m. ET.
The New York Islanders have called up defenseman Marshall Warren. Warren played for Boston College from 2019-23. He served as team captain in his senior season, playing all 36 games and finishing with five goals and nine assists.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
"Give it to Mike!"
- Fan chant for Mike Holovak
