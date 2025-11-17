Boston College Goalie Wins Weekly Hockey East Award
Boston College men’s hockey goalie Louka Cloutier has been named Hockey East Goaltender of the Week.
The freshman earned the honor after his performance in the Eagles’ home-and-home series against UMass.
Over the weekend, Cloutier allowed just three goals and boasted 45 saves en route to Boston College’s sweep of UMass 7-3 on Friday night and 4-0 on Saturday night.
So far this season, the Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada native has played in nine games for BC after starting the 2025-26 campaign as the backup goalie and has allowed 17 goals, has tallied a 1.89 goals against average, has recorded 193 saves, and has notched a .919 save percentage as well as a 6-2-1 record.
He has helped the Eagles to a 6-4-1 overall record which includes a 4-2-0 mark in conference play and being ranked at No. 15 in the latest USCHO poll.
Nationally, Cloutier ranks 18th in goalie winning percentage (.722), 12th in goals against average, and 32nd in save percentage.
Out of Hockey East goalies, he has the second-lowest goals allowed and goals against average, the fourth-highest save percentage, and is 10th in saves.
In conference games, Cloutier’s stats are even better. He has the second-lowest amount of goals (7) and goals against average (1.42), is ninth in saves (114), and has the second-highest save percentage (.942).
This is the second straight weekly award for Cloutier. Last week, he won Rookie of the Week for his performance in BC’s sweep of the Vermont Catamounts.
This week, Cloutier joins UConn’s Jake Percival (Player of the Week), Maine’s Miguel Marques (Rookie of the Week), and New Hampshire’s Ryan Philbrick (Defender of the Week) in earning a conference honor.
He remains the only Boston College men’s hockey player to win a Hockey East weekly award, however was not the only player from the school to win one this week.
Eagles women’s hockey forward Emma Conner won Hockey East Player of the Week for her performance against Boston University this past week. In the series, she recorded three goals and one assist for four points to help BC to a sweep of BU 5-2 and 3-2.
Boston College hosts the No. 10 Maine Black Bears for a series this weekend on Friday and Saturday. Puck drop for both nights is set for 7 p.m. ET with Friday night's game airing on NESN and Saturday’s on ESPN+.