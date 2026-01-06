49ers vs. Eagles Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Wild Card Round
The San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles will square off in a matchup between the last two NFC champions in this year's Wild-Card Round. The Eagles are doing their best to successfully defend their Super Bowl title, while the 49ers are looking to return to the big dance after losing to the Chiefs in overtime two years ago.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this wild card showdown.
49ers vs. Eagles Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- 49ers +3.5 (-105)
- Eagles -3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- 49ers +176
- Eagles -210
Total
- OVER 46.5 (-108)
- UNDER 46.5 (-112)
49ers vs. Eagles How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, January 11
- Game Time: 4:30 pm ET
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- 49ers Record: 12-5
- Eagles Record: 11-6
49ers vs. Eagles Betting Trends
- 49ers are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games
- The OVER is 6-3 in the 49ers' last nine games
- Eagles are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games vs. 49ers
- 49ers are 4-1 ATS in their last five road games
- The UNDER is 7-2 in the Eagles' last nine games
- The UNDER is 5-1 in the last six meetings between these two teams
49ers vs. Eagles Injury Reports
49ers Injury Report
- Tatum Bethune, LB - Out
- Luke Gifford, LB - Questionable
- Trent Williams, OT - Questionable
- Ricky Pearsall, WR - Questionable
- Dee Winters, LB - Questionable
Eagles Injury Report
- Jaelan Philips, LB - Questionable
- Lane Johnson, OT - Questionable
- Dallas Goedert, TE - Questionable
- Marcus Epps, S - Questionable
- Nakobe Dean, LB - Questionable
49ers vs. Eagles Key Player to Watch
- Jalen Hurts, QB - Philadelphia Eagles
Despite leading the Eagles to the Super Bowl last year, Jalen Hurts has received a ton of criticism for his play this season. He can silence those critics quickly if he leads them to another Super Bowl berth. He has a great matchup this weekend against a 49ers defense that has struggled this season.
49ers vs. Eagles Prediction and Pick
The 49ers' defense might just be the worst unit on either side of the ball in the NFL Playoffs, which gives me a lot of concern about their ability to beat any postseason teams, especially a team that's as complete as the Eagles. The 49ers' defense ranks 27th in defensive DVOA, 24th in opponent EPA per play, 30th in opponent success rate, and 24th in opponent yards per play, giving up 5.6 yards per snap.
The Eagles had a dip in the middle of the season, but they have seemingly fixed a ton of their issues. Their defense in particular has become an elite unit, ranking third in opponent success rate and fourth in opponent EPA since Week 10.
The Eagles are peaking at the right time, and I think they're going to win and cover to keep their back-to-back dreams alive.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!