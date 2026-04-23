Boston College Baseball Set For Weekend Series Against Notre Dame

Boston College baseball (31-13 overall, 14-7 Atlantic Coast) is set for a weekend matchup against Notre Dame (18-18 overall, 7-14 Atlantic Coast).

The Eagles will travel down to South Bend, Indiana, to take on the Fighting Irish three times.

The series opener will take on place on Friday, Apr. 24 at 6:30 p.m. ET. The final two games of the series will be afternoon games. Saturday's matchup is set for 2:00 p.m. ET while first pitch for Sunday's series ender is set for 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Eagles are coming off their first midweek loss of the season. BC was defeated at Harrington Athletics Village on Tuesday afternoon by Maine, 6-4.

BC conceded the first three runs of the matchup, trailing 3-0 at the end of the third inning. A huge bottom of the fourth inning allowed the Eagles to tie the matchup at three runs apiece. Nick Wang's walk allowed for the tying run to pass home plate.

Wang tied the game once again in the bottom of the eighth inning on a sacrifice fly to center field that allowed Ty Mainolfi to score. Juju Stevens' two run homer in the top of the ninth inning was the dagger for BC as it dropped its first midweek game.

JUJU FOR THE LEAD IN THE NINTH 🤯



A two-run BLAST to left field!!!



6-4 Black Bears!#BlackBearNation | #WinEverything pic.twitter.com/bAJKabj6HT — Maine Baseball (@MaineBaseball) April 21, 2026

Before that, the Eagles had won seven straight games, including a series sweep of Duke. BC also took wins over Virginia Tech, Northeastern, and UConn. The squad will look to return to winning ways this weekend.

Notre Dame is coming off a midweek victory over Michigan State. The Fighting Irish defeated the Spartans on the road in East Lansing, Michigan by a score of 3-2.

Before that, Notre Dame dropped three games in a row. The Fighting Irish were winless in their weekend series against Florida State from Apr. 17-19. The Seminoles took the first game on Friday by a score of 11-0, as the game was called in seven innings. On Saturday, Notre Dame fell 9-7. In the series closer, Florida State grabbed a 6-4 win.

The home series against BC will kick off an 11-game homestand for the Fighting Irish. They'll look to build some momentum in South Bend to kick on with their season.

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