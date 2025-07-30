Boston College Football Players Report For Fall Camp: The Rundown
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.
Boston College players reported to campus yesterday for the first day of fall football camp ahead of the 2025 season opener in just over one month.
The Boston College football team took to social media to welcome its players back to campus, with a few carrying more bags than I ever thought would fit in a dorm room.
Boston College is set to open the season at home against Fordham and will look to go 1-0 to begin the 2025 season on August 30 at Alumni Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 2 p.m.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
31 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College men’s hockey forward James Hagens had two assists in Team USA White’s 4-3 loss to Sweden on the second day of the 2025 World Junior Summer Showcase.
- The Boston Bruins released a blooper reel of Adam Sandler recording the James Hagens pick. Hagens was selected by the Bruins with the No. 7 overall pick of the 2025 NHL Draft in June.
- Boston College men’s basketball shared practice photos to social media on Monday.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
"We're just a little, bitty place trying to make it in a hard, tough world.”- Bill Flynn
