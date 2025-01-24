Boston College Hoops Target Climbing the Rankings, The Rundown: January 24, 2025
Boston College football isn't the only one trying to make recruiting splashes as of late. The BC Men's Hoops program has been hard at it as well.
Case in point - Toni Bryant. Bryant is a composite five-star prospect according to 247Sports, and recently visited Boston College in an official capacity. Bryant recently moved inside 247's Top 10 players in the country, as was reported by A.J. Black.
If the Eagles were to land Bryant, it would immediately change the outlook of a roster that seems to be middling through the ACC to one that can compete in the upper ranks of the confeference sooner rather than later.
Today’s Schedule:
Track and Field: Riverhawk Invitational
Women's Tennis: Boston College vs. University of Massachusetts | 3 p.m. ET
Women's Hockey: Boston College @ Providence | 6 p.m. ET
Men's Hockey: Boston College vs. Boston University | 7 p.m. ET
Men's Tennis: Boston College vs. Brown University | 7 p.m. ET
Eagles Results:
Women's Basketball: Boston College, 63 vs. Notre Dame, 89
Countdown to Boston College Baseball’s Season Opener:
21 days.
Did You Notice?
- Eagles head coach Bill O'Brien was on the recruiting trail this week, taking visits to top high school prospects in the New England area. Here he is pictured with 4-Star cornerback Jordan Thomas of Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, New Jersey.
- Boston College men's hoops lost their fifth straight game of the season on Tuesday night to the Virginia Cavaliers and head coach Earl Grant was asked about his own job security following the game, saying, "Obviously [athletic director] Blake James is sitting right here in the room now,” said Grant. “He’s on the trip. I think for me, that’s really not in my control. My job is to build a program and that’s what we’ve been doing. I think the program is in a lot better place than when we found it. We’ve won, we’ve got better every year, and so that’s out of my control, but if you guys want to ask Blake about that, you can ask him."