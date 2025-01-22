Boston College Men’s Basketball Head Coach Earl Grant Talks Job Security
The Boston College Eagles (9-10, 1-7 ACC) men’s basketball team suffered a road loss to the Virginia Cavaliers (9-10, 2-6 ACC) 74-56 on Tuesday night.
The loss marked the fifth consecutive for Boston College and put the team below .500 for the first time this season.
After the game, Eagles head coach Earl Grant was asked about his future with the program and if he had spoken to the administration about it.
“Obviously [athletic director] Blake James is sitting right here in the room now,” said Grant. “He’s on the trip. I think for me, that’s really not in my control. My job is to build a program and that’s what we’ve been doing. I think the program is in a lot better place than when we found it. We’ve won, we’ve got better every year, and so that’s out of my control, but if you guys want to ask Blake about that, you can ask him.”
Grant is in his fourth season with the Eagles. Since coming to Chestnut Hill in 2021, he has tallied a 58-63 overall record which includes a 24-44 mark in the ACC.
His most successful campaign so far was the 2023-24 season where he led Boston College to a 20-16 overall record as well as an ACC Tournament and NIT appearance. It also marked his only winning season on The Heights.
Boston College will look to snap its skid on Saturday afternoon as it travels to Chapel Hill, N.C., to take on the UNC Tar Heels. Tipoff is set for 2:15 p.m. ET on The CW.
More Basketball News From Boston College Eagles On SI:
Boston College Men’s Basketball Falls to Virginia, Loses Fifth Consecutive Game
Boston College Men’s Basketball at Virginia: Injuries, Starting Lineups, TV Info
Boston College Men’s Basketball Can’t Stop No. 3 Duke’s Explosive Second Half