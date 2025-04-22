BC Bulletin

Boston College Men's Basketball Portal Tracker: April 22, 2025

Boston College has now filled out many of the holes the roster once had. Who will help BC the most in 2025-26, and are more on the way?

Tanner Marlar

Nov 27, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; South Dakota Coyotes guard Chase Forte (9) shoots the ball against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
In this story:

Another week, another emotional roller coaster of the 2025 transfer portal cycle. With so many names in the mix, it can be hard to keep track, but that's where we come in.

Boston College landed its big fish over the weekend in Chase Forte, but could others be following suit? Either way, the Eagles' 2025-26 roster is beginning to take shape, with a heavy focus on the backcourt.

Who's In?

1. Aidan Shaw | Missouri | SF

Aidan Shaw handles the ball against Oklahoma
Feb 12, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Aidan Shaw (23) drives against Oklahoma Sooners forward Glenn Taylor Jr. (35) during the first half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Shaw is a former four-star recruit according to On3.com, and ranked as a three-star transfer portal player before signing to Boston College. He averaged just over 2.5 points per game, 1.8 rebounds and nearly half a block and half a steal for the NCAA Tournament MIssouri Tigers this past season.

2. Boden Kapke | Butler | Forward

Boden Kapke blocks a shot against St. John's
Mar 13, 2025; New York, NY, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard RJ Luis Jr. (12) drives to the basket against Butler Bulldogs forward Boden Kapke (33) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Butler transfer Boden Kapke comes to Boston College looking for a step up from his role with the Bulldogs. He averaged less than 14 minutes per game for Butler last season, but did manage to find his way into the scoring column more times than not and provide physical paint protection down low. If nothing else, Kapke will help shore up a Boston College front court that lost its heart and soul this offseason.

3. Jason Asemota | Baylor | Forward

Jason Asemota shoots against Arizona State
Jan 11, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears forward Jason Asemota (5) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As a four-star recruit, Asemota is the classic tale of a player who wasn't in a system to benefit his talents at Baylor, and was stuck around some pretty tough competition. His decision to transfer to Boston College means that the BC frontcourt will be much younger next season, more than likely, as Asemota will just be a sophomore next season. He averaged just under two points per game for Baylor last season, who made an NCAA Tournament run. Asemota is a Boston native, so hopefully playing in front of the hometown fans will lead to success.

4. Chase Forte | Guard | South Dakota

Chase Forte handles the ball against Nebraska last season.
Nov 27, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; South Dakota Coyotes guard Chase Forte (9) dribbles during the second half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

When it comes to the big fish in this transfer portal class, Chase Forte is it for Boston College. Head coach Earl Grant looks to have one of the most dangerous guard rotations in the ACC next season with the return of Donald Hand Jr. and the addition of Forte, who averaged 17.9 points per game last season for the South Dakota Coyotes and shot 33 percent from beyond the arc. Forte will likely be the most highly touted player BC wrangles out of the portal this offseason, and will certainly boost the offensive firepower of a BC team that struggled at times on the offensive end last season.

Who's Out?

5. Chas Kelly | Junior | Shooting Guard

Chas Kelley III handles the ball against Stanford
Feb 26, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Chas Kelley III (00) chases after the ball during the first half against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images / Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Junior guard Chas Kelley has announced that he will not return to Boston College and will look to play elsewhere next season. He averaged 4.4 points, 1.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists for BC this season.

6. Dion Brown | Junior | Shooting Guard

Dion Brown handles the ball against Pitt earlier this season.
Mar 8, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Dion Brown (1) dribbles the ball against Pittsburgh Panthers guard Ishmael Leggett (5) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Brown provided some much-needed scoring at times this year for Boston College, but has announced his intentions to play elsewhere next season. Brown averaged 7.5 points per game, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Brown scored 20 points against North Carolina in the matchup in January. He recently committed to play next season at Saint Louis.

7. Joshua Beadle | Redshirt Junior | Guard

Joshua Beadle handles the ball against Pitt.
Mar 8, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Joshua Beadle (7) handles the ball as Pittsburgh Panthers guard Amsal Delalic (52) defends during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Beadle was one of the first Eagles to announce his intention to hit the portal after averaging 5.9 points per game, 1.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

8. Elijah Strong | Sophomore | Power Forward

Elijah Strong goes up for a block against Clemson
Mar 5, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Clemson Tigers guard Chase Hunter (1) shoots against Boston College Eagles forward Elijah Strong (31) during the second half at Conte Forum. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Strong stands as the biggest loss for the Eagles going forward at this point in time. A formidable post presence, Strong averaged 9.6 points per game, 4.1 rebounds and .9 assists. Strong also put up 14 points in the team's final game against Pitt. Strong was the first player to announce his departure from the program. He recently committed to South Carolina.

