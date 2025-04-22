Boston College Men's Basketball Portal Tracker: April 22, 2025
Another week, another emotional roller coaster of the 2025 transfer portal cycle. With so many names in the mix, it can be hard to keep track, but that's where we come in.
Boston College landed its big fish over the weekend in Chase Forte, but could others be following suit? Either way, the Eagles' 2025-26 roster is beginning to take shape, with a heavy focus on the backcourt.
Who's In?
1. Aidan Shaw | Missouri | SF
Shaw is a former four-star recruit according to On3.com, and ranked as a three-star transfer portal player before signing to Boston College. He averaged just over 2.5 points per game, 1.8 rebounds and nearly half a block and half a steal for the NCAA Tournament MIssouri Tigers this past season.
2. Boden Kapke | Butler | Forward
Butler transfer Boden Kapke comes to Boston College looking for a step up from his role with the Bulldogs. He averaged less than 14 minutes per game for Butler last season, but did manage to find his way into the scoring column more times than not and provide physical paint protection down low. If nothing else, Kapke will help shore up a Boston College front court that lost its heart and soul this offseason.
3. Jason Asemota | Baylor | Forward
As a four-star recruit, Asemota is the classic tale of a player who wasn't in a system to benefit his talents at Baylor, and was stuck around some pretty tough competition. His decision to transfer to Boston College means that the BC frontcourt will be much younger next season, more than likely, as Asemota will just be a sophomore next season. He averaged just under two points per game for Baylor last season, who made an NCAA Tournament run. Asemota is a Boston native, so hopefully playing in front of the hometown fans will lead to success.
4. Chase Forte | Guard | South Dakota
When it comes to the big fish in this transfer portal class, Chase Forte is it for Boston College. Head coach Earl Grant looks to have one of the most dangerous guard rotations in the ACC next season with the return of Donald Hand Jr. and the addition of Forte, who averaged 17.9 points per game last season for the South Dakota Coyotes and shot 33 percent from beyond the arc. Forte will likely be the most highly touted player BC wrangles out of the portal this offseason, and will certainly boost the offensive firepower of a BC team that struggled at times on the offensive end last season.
Who's Out?
5. Chas Kelly | Junior | Shooting Guard
Junior guard Chas Kelley has announced that he will not return to Boston College and will look to play elsewhere next season. He averaged 4.4 points, 1.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists for BC this season.
6. Dion Brown | Junior | Shooting Guard
Brown provided some much-needed scoring at times this year for Boston College, but has announced his intentions to play elsewhere next season. Brown averaged 7.5 points per game, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Brown scored 20 points against North Carolina in the matchup in January. He recently committed to play next season at Saint Louis.
7. Joshua Beadle | Redshirt Junior | Guard
Beadle was one of the first Eagles to announce his intention to hit the portal after averaging 5.9 points per game, 1.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists.
8. Elijah Strong | Sophomore | Power Forward
Strong stands as the biggest loss for the Eagles going forward at this point in time. A formidable post presence, Strong averaged 9.6 points per game, 4.1 rebounds and .9 assists. Strong also put up 14 points in the team's final game against Pitt. Strong was the first player to announce his departure from the program. He recently committed to South Carolina.