BC Bulletin

Boston College Men's Soccer Takes on Notre Dame in ACC Finale: The Rundown

The Eagles will play host to the Fighting Irish on Friday night.

Brendan Mogan

Men's Soccer - Boston College Athletics

BC Men's Soccer (6-7-1, 1-5-1) will finish ACC play against Notre Dame (7-4-4, 2-2-2) on Friday, Oct. 24 at 7:00 p.m. ET. The match will take place at the Newton Campus Lacrosse and Soccer Field in Newton, Mass.

The Eagles come into the match off the back of a tough defeat against SMU. BC fell 3-2 on Saturday, Oct. 18 in Dallas, Texas.

BC opened the scoring with a goal from Johannes Hanken Tjostheim in the 38th minute. The Eagles held their tight 1-0 lead for nearly 30 minutes of game time, entering halftime on top. SMU came out of the break on a heater, though, scoring three goals in just over six minutes to take a 3-1 advantage. All of the goals were scored by sophomore forward Stephan Soghomonian, who brought his tally to nine on the season.

Hanken Tjostheim got his brace in the 82nd minute to give the Eagles a fighting chance, but it was too little, too late. His two goals gave the team-high scorer eight goals on the year. No other player on the BC roster has more than three goals.

Notre Dame enters the match on a three-game winless streak. The Fighting Irish dropped their last game at Northern Illinois on Tuesday, Oct. 21 by a score of 2-1. Before that came a 3-0 loss against NC State and a 1-1 draw vs. Virginia.

Wyatt Borso is the leading goalscorer for Notre Dame. The senior forward has tallied five goals in 15 games played thus far. Their leading assister is Nolan Spicer, with seven assists on the season.

Here is The Rundown, your daily breakdown of all things Boston College athletics, for Friday, Oct. 24.

Friday's Schedule:

Women's Soccer: vs. Clemson, 3:00 p.m. ET | Live Stats

Volleyball: at Syracuse, 5:00 p.m. ET | Watch | Live Stats | Preview

Field Hockey: vs. No. 9 Syracuse, 6:00 p.m. ET | Watch | Live Stats | Preview

Men's Soccer: vs. Notre Dame, 7:00 p.m. ET | Watch | Live Stats | Preview

Men's Hockey: vs. No. 7 Denver, 7:00 p.m. ET | Watch | Live Stats

Thursday's Results:

There were no events scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 23.

Countdown to Boston College men's basketball season opener:

10 days.

Did You Notice?

Boston College Basketball had their annual Media Day on Thursday. Star guard Donald Hand Jr. doubled down on his comment that BC would finish in a top-5 position in the ACC.

BC Football head coach Bill O'Brien celebrated (or not so much) his 56th birthday today. He'll be looking to get his team back on track against No. 19 Louisville on Saturday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:

"Defenses are becoming just as multiple [or flexible in their arrangement] as offenses. Especially on third down.”

- Bill O'Brien

There's More on Boston College Eagles On SI:

Check us out on... 

Read More:

feed

Published
Bendan Mogan
BRENDAN MOGAN

Brendan Mogan is studying communication and journalism at Boston College. He has worked as a staff writer for The Heights, the independent student newspaper, since spring 2023. There, he has covered women’s basketball, baseball, volleyball, and more. Brendan works as a writer in the USA Basketball Writing Program, covering its youth teams in tournaments such as the FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup. He joined Boston College Eagles On SI in 2025.