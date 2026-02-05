Boston College Softball's 2026 Season Set to Begin: The Extra Point

Boston College softball will begin its 2026 season this coming weekend. The team will head down to warmer weather in Clearwater, Fla., to compete at the NFCA Leadoff Classic in its first games of the year.

The tournament will feature eighteen of the nation’s premier teams facing off at the Eddie C. Moore Complex. The event will host four top-25 ranked teams, two of those teams being ranked in the top-five. The top teams featured include No. 4 Tennessee, No. 5 Oregon, No. 12 Clemson, and No. 23 Liberty.

The Eagles will play a total of five games in Florida, beginning with an early matchup against unranked Eastern Kentucky at 10 a.m. ET. The Colonels had a strong 2025 season, finishing with an overall record of 38-16 and a conference record of 17-5. Their season ended with a 5-4 loss in the ASUN Championship Game to top-seeded North Florida.

BC will then take on Penn State at 1 p.m. ET. The Nittany Lions struggled in 2025, finishing with an overall record of 25-27, which was under .500. Their season came to an end with a 9-1 loss in the Big Ten quarterfinals to No. 19 Nebraska.

Boston College will return to action on Saturday with its toughest test yet. The Eagles will play No. 4 Tennessee at 1 p.m. ET. The Volunteers’ 2025 season ended in the semifinals of the Women’s College World Series. They had a strong regular season, finishing with a tally of 47-17.

On Saturday at 6 p.m. ET, BC will play Southeastern Louisiana University. The Lions made a run to the Baton Rouge Regional before their season ended with a total of 50 wins.

The Eagles will finish off their time in Florida by taking on Longwood on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. It should prove to be one of the easier games of the weekend, as Longwood finished its 2025 season with a 21-32 record.

BC will look to improve on its 22-29 overall record from 2025, and the NFCA Leadoff Classic will give the Eagles the chance to do just that. The Eagles also went just 5-19 in conference play, which they’ll be hoping they can improve on as the 2026 season begins.

