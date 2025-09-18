Boston College Softball Set to Play in 2026 NFCA Leadoff Classic
The Boston College Eagles softball team has learned its opening weekend games for the upcoming season.
The Eagles will play in the 2026 NFCA Leadoff Classic at Eddie C. Moore Complex in Clearwater, Fla., from Feb. 5-8.
Boston College will be one of 18 participating in the event, joining Auburn, BYU, Clemson, Eastern Kentucky, Liberty, Longwood, Michigan State, Missouri, North Carolina Central, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Southeastern Louisiana, Tennessee, and Tennessee State.
The Eagles will open their 2026 campaign on Friday, Feb. 6 against Eastern Kentucky at 10 a.m. ET and then will play Penn State at 1 p.m.. On Saturday, Feb. 7, the team will play a doubleheader against Tennessee at 1 p.m., and Southeastern Louisiana at 6 p.m.
On the final day of the event, Sunday, Feb. 8, Boston College will take on Longwood at 1 p.m.
In the tournament, the Eagles will play two opponents for the first time in Eastern Kentucky and Southeastern Louisiana.
Boston College faces Penn State for the third time. The Eagles are winless against the Nittany Lions, losing the inaugural game in 2010 2-1 and the last meeting in 2019 5-2.
The team squares off against Tennessee for the fourth time. The Eagles are also winless in the all-time series 0-3. The last meeting was in 2011 where the Volunteers won 8-0.
Boston College’s game versus Longwood is the second matchup between the two. The Eagles won the only game against the Lancers in 2013 1-0.
Boston College is looking to improve from its 2025 season where it went 22-29 overall, 5-19 in ACC play, and finished last in the ACC standings.
The Eagles will be under new leadership in 2026 with Beth Krysiak at the helm. Krysiak was hired in June as the newest head coach, replacing Amy Kvilhaug, who announced her retirement from college coaching shortly after last season ended.
Boston College 2026 NFCA Leadoff Classic Schedule:
Friday, Feb. 6
10 a.m.- Boston College vs. Eastern Kentucky (Field 3)
1 p.m.- Penn State vs. Boston College (Field 3)
Saturday, Feb. 7
1 p.m.- Boston College vs. Tennessee (Field 9)
6 p.m.- Southeastern Louisiana vs. Boston College (Field 2)
Sunday, Feb. 8
1 p.m.- Longwood vs. Boston College (Field 1)