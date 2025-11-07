Boston College Women's Basketball Picks Up Its First Win of the Season: The Rundown
Coming off of its season-opening loss against Holy Cross, Boston College women's basketball returned to the hardwood on Thursday afternoon. The Eagles dropped the opener in heartbreaking fashion, allowing Holy Cross' Simone Foreman to sneak behind their defense on an inbounds pass and put in a game-winning layup with one second remaining.
On Thursday afternoon against New Hampshire, the Eagles righted their wrongs, taking a 69-57 victory. The matchup was tightly contested early on, with BC taking a slim 28-24 advantage into the halftime break.
New Hampshire won the third quarter 15-11 and tied the game at 39 points apiece going into the final frame. With the teams tied at 46 in the fourth quarter, the Eagles used a late 14-2 runto grab control. The run was started by a three-pointer from Amirah Anderson, who tallied 10 points, seven of which came in the fourth quarter.
BC was able to maintain its 12-point lead and take a 69-57 win. Lily Carmody led the way with a career-high 21 points. She lived at the free throw line, going 10-of-12 at the stripe. Teionni McDaniel wasn't far behind, as she posted 20 points and added six rebounds and four steals. Athena Tomlinson, the team's floor general, put up seven points, six rebounds, and a career-high seven assists.
Both BC and New Hampshire now move to 1-1 on the season. The Eagles will return for their third straight game in Conte Forum on Sunday at noon, when they'll face off against UMass Lowell.
Here is The Rundown, your daily stop for the latest Boston College athletics news, for Friday, Nov. 7.
Friday's Schedule
Women's Hockey: vs. No. 8 UConn, 6:00 p.m. ET | Watch | Live Stats | Preview
Volleyball: vs. Georgia Tech, 7:00 p.m. ET | Live Stats | Preview
Men's Hockey: at Vermont, 7:00 p.m. ET | Watch | Live Stats | Preview
Thursday's Results
Women's Basketball: Boston College 69, New Hampshire 57
Men's Basketball: Boston College 76, The Citadel 47
Did You Notice?
BC's annual Red Bandanna game will take place on Saturday at noon against SMU. Here's some more pictues with that beautiful jersey:
The Boston College baseball team continued its preparations for the upcoming season. The Eagles will look to bounce back from a disappointing 28-29 2025 campaign.
On This Date in Boston College History:
November 7, 1943: Ed Doherty returned two interceptions for touchdowns against Rome AFB. It wasn’t uncommon during World War II for military installations to have football teams featuring college players.
Boston College Quote of the Day:
[When practicing during a hurricane] “Don't worry, it will blow over, it always has, hasn't it."
- Gil Dobie
