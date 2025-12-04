Boston College Women's Basketball Struggling to Begin Year: The Extra Point

After starting the season 3-1 with wins over New Hampshire, UMass Lowell, and Rider, BC women's basketball's 2025-26 season has taken a downturn.

The team has picked up just one win in nearly a month. The victory came on Nov. 25, as the Eagles defeated Merrimack 77-72. The win over Merrimack came in the middle of two three-game losing streaks.

BC fell to local rivals Providence, Harvard, and UMass before the victory and James Madison, Murray State, and Quinnipiac since. The losses against James Madison and Murray State came in the team's early-season tournament, the Daytona Beach Classic in Daytona Beach, Fla.

The team's most recent loss against Quinnipiac on Dec. 3 was its largest margin of defeat of the entire year. This includes the team's exhibition match against No.1 UConn, in which the Huskies won 84-67 at the Mohegan Sun Arena. The Eagles fell 76-49, struggling to get any shots to go in. They shot a porous 20/65 from the field and 4/17 from three-point range. Amirah Anderson led the squad with 14 points, but she was the only player to score in double figures.

Shooting has been a problem all year for BC. The team is shooting less than 40% from the field on the year, coming in at 38.2%. The team's three-point shooting is also below average at 32.9%.

Butler transfer Lily Carmody can hold her head high for BC. The sophomore guard has had a stellar first season for the Eagles. She leads the team in scoring with 13.2 points per game. Her efficiency has also been above par, shooting 46.1% from the field and 37% from three-point range.

Sophomore point guard Athena Tomlinson has been a solid floor general to start the season. Before Wednesday's game against Quinnipiac, Tomlinson ranked 12th in the nation in assists per game, dishing out 6.5 assists a game.

As BC heads into ACC play, the two will have to continue to step up. The Eagles will play Virginia on Sunday, Dec. 7 at 12:00 p.m. ET in Conte Forum. The Cavaliers have had a solid start to their year, holding a 6-3 overall record. They're coming off their first away loss of the season, a 81-68 loss against No. 15 Vanderbilt.

Oddly, BC will not play another ACC opponent for more than three weeks after it takes on Virginia. The Eagles will face Bryant on Tuesday, Dec. 9 and then Northeastern on Friday, Dec. 19 before playing UNC on Monday, Dec. 29 at Conte Forum.

Recommended Articles: