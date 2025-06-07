Boston College Women's Basketball Picks Up Butler Transfer Guard Out of Portal
Boston College women’s basketball has added another player to its roster out of the transfer portal.
The program has signed Butler transfer guard Lily Carmody, it announced on Friday night in an official press release.
“SIGNED,” said Boston College women’s basketball via X. “Welcome to The Heights, Lily Carmody.”
In her sole season at Butler, the Melbourne, Australia, native appeared in 31 games which included 14 starts and averaged 23.6 minutes, 6.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, and two assists per game. She also recorded 10 blocks and 51 steals.
Last season, she helped the Bulldogs to a 16-18 campaign which included an 5-12 mark in conference play, a ninth-place finish in the Big East, an appearance in the Big East Tournament, and appearance in the WNIT.
Carmody originally committed to Butler in November of 2023. Prior to playing collegiate ball, she played at the Senior Women's Level in Australia for the Melbourne Tigers and the Melbourne Boomers.
“Lily is a physical guard who can get after you defensively and attack you in transition," said Butler women’s basketball head coach Austin Parkinson at the time of Carmody’s commitment. "Her high basketball IQ and overall craftiness on the offensive end makes her a difficult matchup for her opponents. As a developmental player in the WNBL, she has gained valuable experience playing against top talent from all over the world, which has been tremendous prep for playing at a high level in the BIG EAST.”
She is the fifth player to join Boston College this offseason through the transfer portal, joining former Ohio State guard Kaia Henderson, former San Diego State guard Erin Houpt, former William & Mary forward Kayla Rolph, and former Houston forward Kiera Edmonds.
The Eagles have also added a coach to its staff recently in former Brown assistant coach Clint Williams, who is joining the program as an assistant coach.