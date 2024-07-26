2024 Boston College Eagles Football Position Preview: Running Backs
Boston College’s rushing game was a massive pa Boston College’s rushing game was a massive part of the Eagles success in 2023.
Last season, the team averaged 198.8 rushing yards per game which ranked the 13th-highest in the nation and second in the ACC. Although a lot of that was from dual-threat quarterback Thomas Castellanos, who ran for 1,113 yards during his sophomore campaign, Kye Robichaux and Alex Broome played a substantial part in the running game.
As a whole, the Eagles rushing games recorded 2,593 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2023.
Now, heading into the upcoming season, Savon Huggins’ running back room has gotten more impressive as he picked up two veteran transfers out of the portal in Treshaun Ward and Jordan McDonald which has added depth to the position.
Projected Depth Chart:
- Kye Robichaux
- Treshaun Ward
- Alex Broome
- Jordan McDonald
- Datrell Jones
- Anthony Ferrucci
Kye Robichaux
Senior | 6’ 217 lbs | Columbus, Ga.
Robichaux spent his first season with the Eagles in 2023 after transferring from Western Kentucky. During his junior campaign, he tallied 163 carries for 780 yards, eight touchdowns, and averaged 4.8 yards per carry. He led the running back room in carries, yards, and touchdowns and ranked second overall on the team in those statistics, behind Castellanos. While at Western Kentucky, he tallied 140 carries for 828 yards and six touchdowns in his first two collegiate seasons.
Treshaun Ward
Graduate | 5’10” 190 lbs | Plant City, Fla.
Ward is set to spend his first and final season with the Eagles in 2024 after transferring to The Heights on Dec. 13, 2023. Prior to coming to Chestnut Hill, he spent his first four seasons with Florida State where he recorded 188 carries for 1,241 yards and 12 touchdowns. He transferred to Kansas State for the 2023 season where he had 124 carries for 643 yards and five touchdowns and averaged 5.2 yards per carry.
Alex Broome
Junior | 5’6” 183 lbs | Nashville, Tenn.
Broome is entering his third season at Chestnut Hill. During his time with the Eagles, he has appeared in 21 games and tallied 110 carries for 513 yards and two touchdowns as well as has caught 34 receptions for 218 yards and two touchdowns. Broome, however, has dealt with injuries during his collegiate career and reportedly had an injury during spring ball, according to Rivals’ Kevin Stone.
Jordan McDonald
Junior | 6’1” 227 lbs | Atlanta, Ga.
McDonald will start his first season at Boston College after transferring from UCF on Dec. 17, 2023. During his time with the Knights, he tallied 29 carries for 99 yards and four touchdowns.
Datrell Jones
Redshirt Freshman | 5’9” 184 lbs | Hyde Park, Mass.
Jones is entering his second season with the Eagles, however did not make an appearance in a game last year and redshirted. Jones is a former three-star recruit from the class of 2023 and ranked No. 610 nationally, No. 41 in running backs, and No. 8 in the state of Mass., according to 247Sports Composite. He is a product of Catholic Memorial High School in West Roxbury, Mass., and was the highest-ranked recruit in the Eagles class.
Anthony Ferrucci
Redshirt Freshman | 5’7” 188 lbs | Fishers, Ind.
Ferrucci is entering his second season with the Eagles, but has yet to make an appearance in a game. He is a Boston College legacy as his father (’87) and two older brothers (’20 and ’24) graduated from the school. In high school, he earned IFCA All-State and Academic All-State honors, however was not a ranked prospect coming into the program.