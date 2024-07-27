2024 Boston College Eagles Football Position Preview: Wide Receivers
The Boston College football program went through multiple changes this offseason, mostly on the coaching staff. In spite of the changes, the Eagles returned numerous players including 15 starters for the 2024 season.
At the wide receiver position, ten of the 12 players on the Eagles spring roster returned from last season, Lewis Bond, Jaedn Skeete, Dino Tomlin, Dante Reynolds, Nate Johnson, Reed Harris, Montrell Wade, Ismael Zamor, Jay Brunelle, and Luke McLaughlin.
The room also picked up two players out of the portal in Jerand Bradley (Texas Tech) and Jayden McGowan (Vanderbilt).
Projected Depth Chart:
X: Jerand Bradley, Reed Harris, Montrell Wade.
Z: Lewis Bond, Jaedn Skeete, Ismael Zamor.
F: Jayden McGowan, Dino Tomlin, Nate Johnson, Dante Reynolds.
Lewis Bond
Redshirt Junior | 5’11” 199 lbs | Chicago, Ill.
Bond is entering his fourth season with the Eagles. He had a breakout year in 2023 as he appeared in 13 games and made ten starts. During that time, he tallied 52 receptions for 646 yards and seven touchdowns. In his first two seasons in Chestnut Hill, he recorded a combined six receptions for 57 yards. Bond was a three-star running back recruit from the class of 2021 and ranked No. 1,156 nationally, No. 82 in running backs, and No. 29 in the state of Ill., according to 247Sports Composite.
Nate Johnson
Sophomore | 5’9” 172 lbs | St. Petersburg, Fla.
Johnson is entering his second season with the Eagles. Last season, he appeared in eight games which included one start and tallied one reception for 11 yards and five rush attempts for 29 yards. Johnson was a three-star recruit from the class of 2023 and ranked No. 672 nationally, No. 41 in athletes, and No. 109 in the state of Fla., according to 247Sports Composite.
Jayden McGowan
Junior | 5’8” 180 lbs | Laurens, S.C.
McGowan is entering his first season with the Eagles after transferring from Vanderbilt during the offseason. He entered the portal on Dec. 4 and originally committed to South Carolina, but flipped to Boston College nine days later. During his two seasons with the Commodores, McGowan tallied 80 receptions for 836 yards and three touchdowns, as well as 32 rush attempts for 160 yards. McGowan was a three-star recruit from the class of 2022 and ranked No. 789 nationally, No. 116 in wide receivers, and No. 8 in the state of S.C., according to 247Sports Composite. He is rated as a three-star transfer.
Jaedn Skeete
Sophomore | 6’2” 191 lbs | Hyde Park, Mass.
Skeete is entering his second season with the Eagles. Last year, he saw time in seven games which included four starts and tallied 12 receptions for 157 yards and a touchdown and averaged 13.1 yards per reception. Skeete is a product of Catholic Memorial High School in West Roxbury, Mass., and was a three-star recruit from the class of 2023, who ranked No. 592 nationally, No. 86 in wide receivers, and No. 7 in the state of Mass., according to 247Sports Composite.
Jerand Bradley
Redshirt Junior | 6’5” 222 lbs | Frisco, Texas
Bradley enters his first season with the Eagles after transferring from Texas Tech in between the end of the regular season and the Fenway Bowl. During his time with the Red Raiders, Bradley tallied 92 receptions for 1,274 yards and ten touchdowns. Bradley was a three-star recruit from the class of 2021 and ranked No. 420 nationally, No. 65 in wide receivers, and No. 60 in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports Composite. He is also rated as a three-star transfer.
Dante Reynolds
Redshirt Junior | 5’10” 185 lbs | Chicago, Ill.
Reynolds is entering his fourth seasons with the Eagles. During his time in Chestnut Hill, he has appeared in five games and caught two receptions for six yards, all in 2022. In 2023, he missed the entire season with an injury. Reynolds was a three-star recruit from the class of 2021 and ranked No. 1,404 nationally, No. 191 in wide receivers, and No. 31 in the state of Ill., according to 247Sports Composite.
Reed Harris
Redshirt Freshman | 6’5” 229 lbs | Great Falls, Mont.
Harris is entering his second season with the Eagles. In 2023, he appeared in four games and made one reception for two yards in Boston College’s 48-22 loss to Virginia Tech on Nov. 11. Harris was a three-star recruit from the class of 2023 and ranked No. 693 nationally, No. 47 in athletes, and No. 1 in the state of Mont., according to 247Sports Composite.
Dino Tomlin
Redshirt Fifth-Year | 6’ 188 lbs | Pittsburgh, Penn.
Tomlin is entering his third season with the Eagles. The Maryland transfer came to The Heights in 2022. He has seen time in 20 games and tallied 34 receptions for 493 yards. While with the Terps, he caught three receptions for 19 yards. Tomlin, who is the son of Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, was a three-star recruit from the class of 2019 and ranked No. 1,168 nationally, No. 129 in wide receivers, and No. 23 in the state of Penn., according to 247Sports Composite.
Montrell Wade
Redshirt Freshman | 6’1” 185 lbs | Tyler, Texas
Wade is entering his second season with the Eagles. In 2023, he did not make an appearance in a game and redshirted. Wade was a three-star recruit from the class of 2023 and ranked No. 733 nationally, No. 101 in wide receivers, and No. 112 in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports Composite. While in high school, Wade tallied 92 receptions for 1,719 yards and 20 touchdowns and also placed on the All-District First-Team.
Ismael Zamor
Redshirt Sophomore | 6’ 195 lbs | Everett, Mass.
Zamor is entering his third season at Chestnut Hill, however has yet to appear in a game for the Eagles. He redshirted his freshman season. Zamor was a three-star recruit from the class of 2022 and ranked No. 875 nationally, No. 129 in wide receivers, and No. 7 in the state of Mass., according to 247Sports Composite.
Luke McLaughlin
Redshirt Junior | 5’10” 181 lbs | Hudson, Ohio
McLaughlin has spent three seasons with the Eagles. During that time, he has appeared in seven games, primarily on special teams and has not recorded a reception. McLaughlin committed to Boston College as a preferred walk-on and made the depth chart in 2021, the same season he redshirted.
Jay Brunelle
Graduate | 6’2” 213 lbs | Paxton, Mass.
Brunelle is entering his second season at Chestnut Hill. He has made past stops at Notre Dame where he started his collegiate career and Yale. He transferred to Boston College in the summer of 2023. His only playing time came with the Bulldogs where he appeared in seven games between two seasons and caught four receptions for 106 yards and one touchdown.