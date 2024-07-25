2024 Boston College Eagles Position Preview: Quarterbacks
The Boston College Eagles football program has gone through multiple changes during the offseason, mostly on the coaching staff.
However, one thing that will stay the same heading into the highly anticipated 2024 season is who the starting quarterback will be.
Second-year starter Thomas Castellanos is expected to have a standout season after an impressive sophomore campaign. Although the junior described last season as “being thrown in the fire” after transferring from UCF, he still tallied 3,361 yards and 28 touchdowns between both passing and rushing.
“Last year, [I] kind of was thrown in the fire as a young guy. It was kind of a blur. I was out there just playing ball,” said Castellanos at ACC Football Kickoff. “This year, I’ll be more mature, the game will be more slower. I think I’ll do more things.”
Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien also spoke highly of Castellanos during ACC Football Kickoff, calling him “one of the most improved players on the team.”
Projected Depth Chart:
- Thomas Castellanos
- Grayson James
- Jacobe Robinson
- Peter Delaportas
- Jack Brandon
- Shane Hanafin
Thomas Castellanos
Junior | 5’10, 196 lbs | Waycross, Ga.
Castellanos will be the Eagles starting quarterback for the second consecutive season after having an impressive sophomore campaign. The UCF transfer earned the starting job from the get-go and went 189-of-330 for 2,248 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions as well as 215 rush attempts for 1,113 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2023.
Grayson James
Junior | 6’3” 235 lbs | Duncanville, Texas
James will spend his first season at Chestnut Hill this year after transferring to Boston College in Jan., from FIU. During his three seasons with the Panthers, he appeared in 20 games and went 105-of-256 for 256 yards and four touchdowns. He entered the portal on Dec. 3, 2023. James was a former three-star recruit from the class of 2021 and ranked No. 1,072 nationally, No. 74 in quarterbacks, and No. 160 in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports Composite. He is a product of Duncanville High School in Duncanville, Texas, and is listed as a three-star transfer.
Jacobe Robinson
Redshirt Freshman | 6’2” 228 lbs | Henderson, Texas
Robinson has spent one season on the Eagles roster and redshirted last year. He is a former three-star prospect form the class of 2023 and ranked No. 809 nationally, No. 40 in quarterbacks, and No. 128 in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports Composite. Robinson is a product of Henderson High School in Henderson, Texas. During his junior season, he went 126-of-204 for 2,123 yards, 22 touchdowns, and two interceptions as well as 26 rush attempts for 280 yards and two touchdowns. Robinson was the fourth-highest ranked recruit for Boston College’s class of 2023.
Peter Delaportas
Redshirt Sophomore | 6’3”, 202 Ibs | Oak Ridge, N.J.
Delaportas has spent three seasons on the Eagles roster, however has yet to make an appearance in a game. He is a former three-star recruit form the class of 2022 and ranked No. 591 nationally, No. 35 in quarterbacks, and No. 8 in the state of New Jersey, according to 247Sports Composite. Delaportas chose the Eagles over Syracuse, Temple, Rutgers, and Kentucky. He entered the transfer portal on April 29, 2023, but has remained on Boston College’s roster for the past two seasons.
Jack Brandon
Redshirt Junior | 6’2”, 203 Ibs | Williamsville, N.Y.
Brandon has spent three seasons on the Eagles roster, however has yet to appear in a game and redshirted his freshman season. He is a former three-star recruit from the class of 2021 and ranked No. 1,645 nationally, No. 109 in quarterbacks, and No. 10 in the state of Conn., according to 247Sports Composite. Although a New York native, Brandon is a product of Cheshire Academy in Cheshire, Conn. He chose the Eagles over Ohio State.
Shane Hanafin
Redshirt Sophomore | 6’ 203 lbs | Burlington, Mass.
Hanafin has spent two seasons with the Eagles and has not made an appearance in a game. He redshirted his freshman season. Harafin is a product of Buckingham Browne & Nichols School in Cambridge, Mass., and was an unranked recruit from the class of 2022.