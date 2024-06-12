2024 Boston College Football Early Opponent Preview, Week 5: Western Kentucky
The Boston College Eagles play their final game before conference play in week five against a Conference USA opponent in the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.
Western Kentucky is led by head coach Tyson Helton, who is headed into his sixth season with the Hilltoppers, the opposite of the Eagles, who will go into the matchup with head coach Bill O’Brien, who will be coaching his first season since 2013.
While the Hilltoppers are looking to get a quality win, the Eagles are hoping to be in good standings heading into ACC play.
Let’s take a look at the upcoming matchup.
Offense
As a whole, the Western Kentucky offense averaged 30.46 points per game in the 2023 season. The group relies mainly on its passing as the team recorded 539 pass attempts versus 357 rush attempts. In the air, the Hilltoppers averaged 296.38 yards per game, 7.15 yards per reception, and 38 total touchdowns. The statistic is drastically different from its running game which averaged 105.4 yards per game, 3.8 yards per attempt, and only 12 total touchdowns.
The Eagles, on the other hand, are the complete opposite. In 2023, Boston College focused primarily on its run game, attempting 547 rush attempts and averaged 195.5 yards per game, 4.4 yards per attempt and tallied 2,593 total yards with 25 touchdowns versus 361 passing attempts for 15 touchdowns.
Defense
On the defensive side of the ball, Western Kentucky has a lot of holes to fill as the team lost its top three defensive players in Kylan Guidry, who was a redshirt senior, Kendrick Simpkins, who transferred to Baylor during this offseason, and Talique Allen, who entered the portal this offseason but is still looking for a new home.
Similar to the Hilltoppers, the Eagles lost its top two tacklers in graduates Vinny DePalma and John Pupel as well as interceptions leader Elijah Jones, however retained junior defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku, who led the team in tackles for loss (6.5 for 23 yards), sacks (two for seven yards), and forced fumbles (two), as well as junior defensive end Neto Okpala, who led the team in fumble recoveries (two) and quarterback hits (seven).
Schedule
For both programs, this matchup is the last game before conference play. Boston College will play ACC teams for the remainder of the season, while Western Kentucky will mostly play conference games for the rest of the season, the only outlier being Kennesaw State.
Outlook
Although these two teams have strengths and weaknesses in the opposite areas, Boston College should pull out the win. The Eagles have a stronger roster and strength of competition which will put them over the edge in this contest.
Western Kentucky at Boston College
BCCentral takes a long look at each of the Eagles upcoming opponents this season, including its Week 5 matchup against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.
The Game
Date: Sept. 28
Time: TBD
TV: TBD
Location: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Series: This will be the first time these two programs have met.
The Team
The Coach: Tyson Helton
Offensive Coordinator: Will Friend
Defensive Coordinator: Tyson Summers
2023 Record: 8-5
Players to Watch: RB Elijah Young, WR Dalvin Smith, QB Caden Veltkamp, DB Anthony Johnson Jr., DE Deante McCray, K Lucas Carneiro.
Top Newcomer: Recruit- Three-star QB Tucker Parks and DL Harper Holloman. Transfer- QB TJ Finley.
The School
Location: Bowling Green, Ky.
Founded: 1906.
Enrollment: 16,495.
Nickname: Hilltoppers.
Colors: Red and White.
Mascot: Big Red.
The Program
Last Time Beat Boston College: Never.
Last time won C-USA: 2016.
National Championships: One in FCS – 2002.
Playoff Appearances: None.
Conference Championships: 13 – Seven in Division II, Four in FCS, and Two in C-USA 2015; 2016.
Bowl Appearances: 16 – 11-5 record.
Last Time Didn’t Play in a Bowl: 2018.
Heisman Trophies: None.
2024 NFL Draft: One – WR Malachi Corley was drafted as the No. 65 overall pick (third round) by the New York Jets.
Last 4 Recruiting Class Rankings: 2024 No. 91; 2023 No. 136; 2022 No. 90; 2021 No. 130.
Schedule
Aug. 31: at Alabama
Sept. 7: vs. Eastern Kentucky
Sept. 14: at Middle Tennessee State
Sept. 21: vs. Toledo
Sept. 28: at Boston College
Oct. 10: vs. UTEP
Oct. 16: at Sam Houston
Oct. 30: vs. Kennesaw State
Nov. 9: at New Mexico State
Nov. 16: vs. Louisiana Tech
Nov. 23: at Liberty
Nov. 30: vs. Jacksonville State