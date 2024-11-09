2024 Boston College Football Schedule, Results and Possible Bowls
Boston College is on the verge of being bowl eligible, but still needs to secure one more win to lock down a postseason trip.
Overall, the Eagles are 5-4, 2-3 in Atlantic Coast Conference games, so they're in the bottom half of the league standings. However, the win over Syracuse snapped a three-game losing streak.
They have three games remaining in the regular season, all against that came into the weekend above .500. But regardless of what happens next week, Boston College will have two chances at home to secure a bowl spot:
Nov. 16: at SMU, 3:30 p.m., ET, ESPN
Nov. 23: North Carolina, TBA
Nov. 30: Pitt, TBA
2024 Results
Sept 2: at No. 10 Florida State, W 28-13
Sept. 7: Duquesne, W 56-0
Sept. 14: at No. 6 Missouri, L 27-21
Sept. 21: Michigan State, W 23-19
Sept. 28: Western Kentucky, W 21-20
Oct. 5: at Virginia, L 24-14
Oct. 17: at Virginia Tech, W 42-21
Oct. 25: Louisville, L 31-27
Sept. 9: Syracuse, W 37-31
Bowl eligibility
This is an over-simplification, but the general rule is that teams must have at least six wins. If there aren't enough bowl-eligible teams to fill all available slots, five-win teasm will be considered.
College Football Playoff
The 12 participating teams will be the five conference champions ranked highest by the CFP selection committee, plus the next seven highest-ranked teams.
ACC Bowl Agreements
(From the Atlantic Coast Conference)
Friday, December 20
Gasparilla Bowl (Tampa, Fla.) – 3:30 p.m. ET / ESPN (American/ACC/SEC)
Friday, December 27
Birmingham Bowl (Birmingham, Ala.) – noon or 3:30 p.m. ET / ESPN (American/ACC/SEC)
Holiday Bowl (San Diego, Calif.) – 8 p.m ET / Fox, (ACC vs. Pac 12)
Saturday, December 28
Fenway Bowl (Boston, Mass.) – 11 a.m. ET / ESPN (ACC vs. American)
Pinstripe Bowl (The Bronx, N.Y.) – Noon ET / ABC (ACC vs. Big Ten)
Pop-Tarts Bowl (Orlando, Fla.) – 3:30 p.m. ET / ABC (ACC vs. Big 12)
Military Bowl presented by GoBowling.com (Washington DC) – 5:45 p.m. ET / ESPN (ACC vs, American)
Tuesday, December 31
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl (El Paso, Texas) – 2 p.m. ET / CBS (Pac 12 vs. ACC)
Thursday, January 2, 2025
Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, Fla.) – 7:30 p.m. ET / ESPN (ACC vs. SEC)
Friday, January 3
First Responder (Dallas, Texas) - 4 p.m. / ESPN (American/ACC/Big Ten)
Duke’s Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, N.C.) – 7:30 p.m. ET / ESPN (ACC vs. Big Ten)
Of note: Notre Dame is eligible for all ACC bowl games. Through 2025, "legacy" members of the Pac-12 who recently moved to other conferences are eligible for Pac-12 bowls
